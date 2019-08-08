Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

ABA president Jodi Steeves also wants to know the candy choice of those planning on stopping by. She will be handing out 500 free boxes. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is hosting a free outdoor film for families to watch together under the stars this Saturday.

ABA president Jodi Steeves is encouraging attendees of the sixth summer screening to “bring your lawn chairs.”

The 1984 film “The Neverending Story,” will air on Aug. 10 as soon as it gets dark.

The community event will include pre-show activities that start at 7 p.m. in the Harry Hunt fields of Aldergrove Athletic Park, located at 26770 29 Ave.

Families will be able to enjoy face painting, live music, entertainment, lawn games and a petting zoo – sponsored by Otter Co-op, Aldergrove Credit Union and the Township of Langley.

Steeves also wants to know the candy choices of those who plan on stopping by.

“Last time I had way too many Hot Tamales and not enough Fuzzy Peaches,” Steeves said, explaining the ABA plans to give away Sour Patch Kids, Whoppers and Milk Duds again this year, to the first five hundred movie-goers.

Last year, the ABA screened “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which was well-received with a turnout of nearly 450 people.

This year, “The Neverending Story” will air promptly at 8:45 p.m.

“Come and build lasting memories with the family,” Steeves encouraged.