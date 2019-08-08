ABA president Jodi Steeves also wants to know the candy choice of those planning on stopping by. She will be handing out 500 free boxes. (Submitted photo)

Movie in Aldergrove park returns with ‘The Neverending Story’

Hosted by Aldergrove Business Association and packed with free festivities and candy

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is hosting a free outdoor film for families to watch together under the stars this Saturday.

ABA president Jodi Steeves is encouraging attendees of the sixth summer screening to “bring your lawn chairs.”

The 1984 film “The Neverending Story,” will air on Aug. 10 as soon as it gets dark.

The community event will include pre-show activities that start at 7 p.m. in the Harry Hunt fields of Aldergrove Athletic Park, located at 26770 29 Ave.

Families will be able to enjoy face painting, live music, entertainment, lawn games and a petting zoo – sponsored by Otter Co-op, Aldergrove Credit Union and the Township of Langley.

READ MORE: Langley City promises music, movies and art this summer

Steeves also wants to know the candy choices of those who plan on stopping by. 

“Last time I had way too many Hot Tamales and not enough Fuzzy Peaches,” Steeves said, explaining the ABA plans to give away Sour Patch Kids, Whoppers and Milk Duds again this year, to the first five hundred movie-goers.

Last year, the ABA screened “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which was well-received with a turnout of nearly 450 people.

This year, “The Neverending Story” will air promptly at 8:45 p.m.

“Come and build lasting memories with the family,” Steeves encouraged.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley entertainer co-hosts national country music awards

Just Posted

VIDEO: Pair brutally stab and steal calf from rural Langley dairy farm

Surveillance footage shows two people attacking and loading dying calf into luxury vehicle

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPORTS BRIEFS: Who’s the best lifeguard, Best in BBall at Langley Events Centre, LOSC medal harvest and more

Roudup of local interest stories

VIDEO: Walls come down at LSS

Demolition of oldest wing of Langley school prepares for new classroom

Langley Rams ride roughshod over Raiders

A new season begins for defending Cullen Cup champs

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Taxpayer group questions new salary ranges for TransLink executives

Kris Sims argues TransLink CEO out-earns Justin Trudeau, John Horgan

Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home

Both Min Chen and the boy were staying at a transition home in Victoria

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

Most Read