Sandy and Russ Rosen started the Bez Arts Hub in Langley in 2017. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Multiple music shows lined up for November at Bez Arts Hub

In-person tickets range from $25 to $40

Langley’s Bez Arts Hub, a local facility popular for hosting musicians around the world has recently announced its November lineup.

Russ Rosen, co-founder said the events are open for everyone and offer great opportunity to celebrate music.

Some upcoming concerts include:

1. Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall

Friday, Nov. 4 at 8pm

Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.

Jim Byrnes is a Vancouver-based musician with multiple Juno Awards and Maple Blues Awards.

“Jim keeps the music coming and audiences growing. He has made many great records and is a veteran entertainer. We are so delighted to have Jim coming to Bez,” said Rosen.

In-person tickets – $40.00

https://bezartshub.brushfire.com/jimbyrnes/541807

Livestream tickets – $20.39 CAD

https://bezartshub.veeps.com/events/93ee0e6c-926b-4d59-8830-467252782bb0

2. The Gig – New Artist Showcase

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.

The event will feature The UppaTones, Aaron Willms, Wayne Joyce and M.E. Netzke

In-person tickets ($25) – https://bezartshub.brushfire.com/thegig-newartistshowcase/541980

Virtual tickets ($20.39 CAD) – https://bezartshub.veeps.com/events/032b4233-7b7b-4028-b64c-f10e10408fcb

3. Band – The Paperboys Trio

Friday, Nov. 18

Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary year, Vancouver Canadian musician Tom Landa, will look back on the legacy of his folk rock band The Paperboys. The band has received a Juno Award, two Juno nominations, two West Coast Music Awards, and more.

“Landa’s song ‘Better Than The Last’ has become somewhat of an anthem for people who have gone through hard times,” Rosen said.

In-person tickets ($38) – https://bezartshub.brushfire.com/thepaperboys/541016

Livestream tickets ($24.48 CAD) – https://bezartshub.veeps.com/events/c319f908-d6e9-4651-bd15-42f1c5744e9d

For full details on the performances, people can visit bezartshub.com. The facility is loacted at #102 20230 64 Ave.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentLive musicMusicmusic festivals

 

Jim Byrnes is scheduled to perform at Bez Arts Hub this month. (File photo)

