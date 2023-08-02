Muralists making art more accessible in streets of Chilliwack ‘a magical thing’

Get ready for art demos, dance, cultural workshops, live music and more at Chilliwack Mural Festival

U.K. muralist Curtis Hylton has been creating live art in the streets of downtown Chilliwack for the upcoming Chilliwack Mural Festival.

He completed a stunning wall in District 1881, and was working on another one on Victoria Avenue, to provide new, exciting imagery ahead of the three-day mural festival on Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.

The process of creating a mural in public makes art infinitely more accessible, Hylton noted.

“It’s next to none,” he said, taking a break from the hiss of spray-paint where he was working Tuesday on Thunderbird Lane.

“It’s like music, it’s available to everyone, and you don’t necessarily have to go to a place or a gallery or anywhere to see it.”

Hylton is one of the muralists transforming Chilliwack’s downtown with their live-art creation ahead of the festival, along with Stó:lō artist Jared Deck, Seeroro, Ronny Dean Harris, HengOne, and Satr.

Organizers of the 2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival invite art lovers to take a “mesmerizing artistic journey” over the three-day event.

“Brace yourself for the unveiling of six new artists who will shape the city’s imagination into a spectacle that will leave you inspired.”

The event has become synonymous with “pushing the boundaries of urban art,” in its fourth summer, and this year organizers partnered with Stó:lō artist Carrielynn Victor as co-curator.

The festival kicks off on the evening of Aug. 10 at Flashback Brewing with an engaging discussion about Stó:lō art, place, and community from various backgrounds and perspectives. Events on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 will bring street parties to Chilliwack offering “far more” than murals.

“Witness the magic unfold through live-art demonstrations, interactive performances and cultural workshops, and live music from acts such as Naduh, Mauvey, Mike Edel, The Unbranded, semi-athletic, and more.”

There will be chances to meet some of the artists, watch them paint, and gain insights into the stories behind each creation.

“The Chilliwack Mural Festival is thrilled to transport you into a world of artistic wonderment in 2023 as we unveil the captivating works of six extraordinary new artists,” said Lise Oakley, mural festival director. “Prepare to be inspired as we infuse our city with creativity that will leave a unique mark on our hearts and the local landscape.”

Hylton calls the art accessibility of mural-making “magical.”

“It’s literally accessible on the streets to everyone, and then for people to see the whole process from beginning to end, I think it is a magical thing because it bridges the gap between, when you’re walking in the city and you see a final piece, you know, it could be a little bit alien. You’re like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’

“But then like when you get to see it develop progressively, throughout the whole process, and you kind of have a story to tell for people, then they feel more engaged and a part of it as well. So, yeah, it’s, it’s a really good thing.”

