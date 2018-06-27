Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

A new exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum highlights the impact of sports after the 2001 attacks.

“Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11” explores how sports helped unite the country and features interviews with athletes, including Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

“In that first game back, the home team came back and won,” said Piazza, whose two-run homer for the Mets won the game against Atlanta in New York’s first major sporting event after 9-11. “That’s exactly the lesson the city, the country and the world needed to see that night.”

Other New York athletes featured in oral histories and interviews include Bobby Valentine, Mark Messier and Vinny Testaverde.

9-11 Memorial & Museum president Alice M. Greenwald hopes visitors “feel inspired by stories about the best of humanity.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World-renowned Langley photographer emerges into expressive abstract artist

Just Posted

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

VIDEO: Cycle for Sight fundraiser in Langley grows even bigger

More riders and larger donations in annual event to raise funds for retinal disease research

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

VIDEO: Shakespeare’s R&J – with a futuristic twist – opens Friday

Juliet is no shrinking violet, nor is the young Langley actor playing the role.

Langley senior faces 1,300% property tax hike

Fred Kramer was shocked to see his taxes skyrocket after farm status was removed from his property

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

COLUMN: B.C. mayor takes on Trump

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman calls statements Trump disturbing

Woman claims man took up-skirt photo on Metro Vancouver bus

Transit police investigating incident on TransLink bus

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

Most Read