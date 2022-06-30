Museum marks Queen’s milestone on Canada Day

Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen and his team will be unveiling a new display called “Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.” (Langley Advance Times files)

After hosting a popular Father’s Day event, the Canadian Museum of Flight is gearing up to be back with another in-person event on Canada Day.

The celebrations are “bigger than before,” said Bruce Friesen, president of the museum society.

The flight museum is organizing a ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth as she completes 70 years as Queen of Canada, and the goal is to unveil this tribute on July 1.

“As an aviation museum, our thought is to explore the ways in which aviation has supported Queen Elizabeth as she connects with Canadians. As aviation has evolved, Royal Tours have been able to evolve as well, making it less taxing for the Queen to cross our vast country, and making it possible for her to include smaller and more remote communities on the visits,” said Friesen.

On Canada Day, he and the team will reveal the new exhibit, called Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.

Also on that day, as part of the commemoration, there will be audio and video presentations touching on Royal topics. In addition, activities like ‘find the Queen’ photo hunt, crafts for the kids, and more is planned.

Admission is free to everyone interested in exploring the museum, located at 5333 216th St. The celebrations begin at 10 a.m.

“The museum takes particular pride in making it possible for all segments of our community to have an enjoyable and educational outing, regardless of family means, several times each year,” Friesen concluded.

