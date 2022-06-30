Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen and his team will be unveiling a new display called “Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.” (Langley Advance Times files)

Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen and his team will be unveiling a new display called “Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.” (Langley Advance Times files)

Museum marks Queen’s milestone on Canada Day

There is a ceremony planned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth

After hosting a popular Father’s Day event, the Canadian Museum of Flight is gearing up to be back with another in-person event on Canada Day.

The celebrations are “bigger than before,” said Bruce Friesen, president of the museum society.

The flight museum is organizing a ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth as she completes 70 years as Queen of Canada, and the goal is to unveil this tribute on July 1.

RELATED: Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

“As an aviation museum, our thought is to explore the ways in which aviation has supported Queen Elizabeth as she connects with Canadians. As aviation has evolved, Royal Tours have been able to evolve as well, making it less taxing for the Queen to cross our vast country, and making it possible for her to include smaller and more remote communities on the visits,” said Friesen.

On Canada Day, he and the team will reveal the new exhibit, called Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.

Also on that day, as part of the commemoration, there will be audio and video presentations touching on Royal topics. In addition, activities like ‘find the Queen’ photo hunt, crafts for the kids, and more is planned.

READ MORE: Ottawa police say this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Admission is free to everyone interested in exploring the museum, located at 5333 216th St. The celebrations begin at 10 a.m.

“The museum takes particular pride in making it possible for all segments of our community to have an enjoyable and educational outing, regardless of family means, several times each year,” Friesen concluded.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada DayElizabeth MayMuseumRoyal family

Previous story
155 km for 155 years of Canada
Next story
Aldergrove hoping for community support this Canada Day

Just Posted

On Saturday, May 28, the legion organized a fundraising dinner of perogies and sausages, served by Langley RCMP officers and firefighters in full dress uniform. (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove hoping for community support this Canada Day

Canadian Museum of Flight president Bruce Friesen and his team will be unveiling a new display called “Aviation and the Crown – A Flight through Time.” (Langley Advance Times files)
Museum marks Queen’s milestone on Canada Day

The 21st Canada Day Populaire will feature about 500 riders, some riding 155 km to celebrate 155 years of Canada. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
155 km for 155 years of Canada

A driver finds there is nowhere to go as they approach Fort Langley along Glover Road during the height of the 1948 flood. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fraser River forecast reduced, but river still expected to crest next week

Pop-up banner image ×