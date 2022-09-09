Music, cars, and food – all at once in downtown Aldergrove

Longtime supporter of Langley Cruise-In, Steve Elliott, will once again bring back his Elvis Presley-inspired show to the main stage this year. (Langley Advance Times files) Local band Six Gun Romeo is scheduled for multiple performances during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Langley Advance Times files) Chris Cowx is in charge of Cruise-In entertainment. (Langley Advance Times files) Local band Six Gun Romeo is scheduled for multiple performances during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Langley Advance Times files) Longtime supporter of Langley Cruise-In, Steve Elliott, will once again bring back his Elvis Presley-inspired show to the main stage this year. (Langley Advance Times files) Chris Cowx is in charge of Cruise-In entertainment. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In charity car show is coming up. And in advance of the huge community event being held in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langley Advance Times has put together a series of stories talking about the people involved and the festivities planned. Stay tuned here, daily, for more about the upcoming Cruise-In.

Steve Elliott, known for his Elvis Presley-inspired performances, has seen his fan following grow since the release of the June 2022 biographical musical drama film – Elvis. In fact, 30 per cent of his audience is now younger kids, said the Chilliwack-based artist.

Elliott has performed at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show for the past 18 years, and he is returning this year to meet his expanding Langley fan base.

“It has been 18 years, and the crowd gets bigger every time,” Elliott said.

“I have love for the community of Langley,” he added.

The tribute singer and entertainer is scheduled for multiple classic rock ’n’ roll performances at the Saturday, Sept. 10 charity car show.

Elliott said Langley’s audience has responded “exceptionally well” to his shows in the past, and he’s always happy to see the “feeling of togetherness” the community brings alive at this event.

Like last year, this time Elliott will again bring his 1966 pink Cadillac to show and park by the main stage.

“It wouldn’t be a complete package if I didn’t have the right ride,” he said.

At the 2022 Cruise-In, entertainment will be plentiful – just like the wide variety of vehicles. In addition to all things automotive, people can enjoy a lineup of live music performances throughout the day.

Other performers will include local band Six Gun Romeo, Zed City (rock), The Bombers (rock ’n’ roll music group), and The Big Shiny (a 1990s band).

Pete Konrad of The Bombers will be on the guitar, playing classic beats for the audience.

Performing at the show for the second time, the former Langley resident said his experience last year was “fantastic.”

“We basically woke up Aldergrove at 9 a.m. in the morning,” he chuckled.

A car lover himself – Konrad owns two hot rods, and said he might bring his 1963 Cadillac to show off.

“It will be a whole lot of fun at the Langley Cruise-In,” Konrad commented.

There will be three stages dispersed throughout the charity car show, said Chris Cowx, in charge of Cruise-In entertainment.

The main Township SpiritStage is at 270th Street

A second stage is at 264th Street and Fraser Highway

The third stage is at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway

“The community can expect another huge event with merchants, food trucks, and all sorts of the best cars, bikes and off-road vehicles that we can find,” he said.

With at least 80,000 spectators expected to show up at the Sept. 10 show, Cowx expects a busy Saturday.

More information and pre-registration available on the Langley Good Times Cruise-In website.

