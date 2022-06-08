Music concerts, award shows and more planned for June

Entertainment in Langley is ramping up as summer arrives

While it may not feel like it, the summer months are here. With June usually being the start of the hot season, it is also the favourite month for event organizers.

As in-person events return after two long COVID years and people gear up to enjoy the first summer post-COVID, the Langley Advance Times is putting together a list of just some of the events on tap this month.

.

1. Concert by local youth

Today (Wednesday, June 8), D.W. Poppy Secondary is hosting student bands from five local schools at their Espressivo Summer Pops event.

After the five performances – one by each school – the students D.W. Poppy will take to the stage presenting multiple genres, from jazz to pop.

In addition, the event will feature 20 plus vendors, including five food trucks. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. and will take place on the school. The school is located at 23752 52 Ave, Langley.

.

2. Brewing kicks off summer beats

This past Sunday, Farm Country Brewing commenced a summer of Sunday entertainment series. The weekly events offer beats and brews with resident DJ Byron James every Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.

People can enjoy their Sunday afternoon relaxing on the patio or in the tasting room as James brings what he calls the best of country-rock to Langley.

.

3. Partying in the parking lot

Food, drinks, and music are all being served up at what’s being called the “june- teenth celebrations” at Bez Arts Studio.

The event will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 with a parking lot party, offering free access. The outdoor live music starts at 5:30 p.m. with Lin- coln Tatem, a Vancouver-based musician. Then, at 7 p.m., the Marcus Mosely Ensemble will present an indoor show. Tickets are required.

Bez’s Russ Rosen said it’s a celebratory evening of gospel, blues, and inspirational music.

For tickets, people can visit bezartshub.com. The arts facility is located at #102 20230 64 Ave.

.

4. Awards time, again

On Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m., the former radio personality Byron James will host the 45th Annual British Columbia Country Music Awards show at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.

Local singer-songwriter Karen Lee Batten has been nominated for multiple awards, including interactive artist of the year, video of the year for her Drinkin’ Song, recording professional of the year, female artist of the year, and the SOCAN songwriter of the year award for two of her songs – Drinkin’ Song and Too Strong.

Similarly, Langley’s Bez Arts Studio will be competing for the BCCMA’s country venue of the year award, challenged for the title by Farm Country Brewing, also of Langley.

.

5. 50 Shades of Blue on display

Running until July 16, the online art exhibition by Fort Langley Artists’ Group (FLAG) is featuring 12 artists and about 48 art pieces.

The exhibition, titled 50 Shades of Blue, showcases artworks of all kinds from artists who were encouraged to use as many shades of blue as possible.

Those interested in purchasing the art pieces can visit the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup. The paintings could range anywhere between $175 to $1,000.

.

6. Gallery send-off

For 64 years now, the Langley Centennial Museum has been a fixture in Fort Langley, and for years, part of that space has served as a salon-style exhibition space for local artists.

Well, in preparation for the museum’s impending move across the street to the new Salishan Place by the River in 2023, the current show – called Beginning’s End: An Artistic and Cele- bratory Send-Off – will be the last in that space.

The exhibit opened on Tuesday, June 7, and will carry on to the end of September, with an opening reception next week.

The exhibition features works from the Fort Langley Artists’ Group, Langley Arts Council, Fraser Valley Water- media Society, Fraser Valley Potters’ Guild, Langley Weav- ers and Spinners Guild, and local Indigenous artists.

The opening reception takes place at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St. on Thursday, June 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

.

7. Audition underway

Langley Children’s Chorus is looking for school-aged choir members to join its growing group.

A “good attitude,” advanced vocal skills, ability to focus, firm commitment, and a desire to grow as a singer is all that is needed, shared Patti Thorpe, music director at the Langley Secondary.

Those interested in auditioning can email Thorpe at langleychildrenschoir2022@gmail.com before Sunday, June 12.