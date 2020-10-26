Myles of Smiles virtual open mic event in need of musician submissions

Annual concert is organized by Creative Compass Society, which aims to foster emerging talent

Ava Hamill is taking part in Myles of Smiles virtual open mic event through Creative Compass Society. (Creative Compass Society/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Creative Compass Society is inviting musicians and songsmiths to share their talent with the community by sending in a video recording of their selected song for the upcoming virtual open mic showcase.

The Myles of Smiles virtual open mic event is organized by Creative Compass Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities across all arts disciplines.

The Myles of Smiles Music programs are inspired by Myles Jordan Seib, who passed away from complications of a brain tumour at the age of 29.

The event will be hosted by 2020 Community Theatre Coalition Best Actor award winner, Paul Cowhig, and feature a line up of past regular Myles of Smiles participants together with both emerging and established musicians in Open Mic spotlights.

The Myles of Smiles Open Mic will be launched to the community on Saturday, Nov. 28 with MainStage performances by local musicians – Hugh Barbour, Jessica Mai, Tom Hammel, Ava Hamill, Mark Schurch, Tom Welsh, Garth Johannesson, Warren Hunter and Dave Mercer.

READ MORE: Emerging talent invited to new Fort Langley open mic night

Creative Compass president Brigitte Seib said the society was unable to host regular events similar to past years this summer.

“As the weather gets cooler and people are heading indoors, the society will pivot to a virtual event,” Seib explained. “We did not want to end 2020 without showcasing some of the talented musicians who have supported the project in the past and also presenting an opportunity for any local talent within our own community to join us in spreading Myles of Smiles during this difficult year.”

Seib asked that people ensure recordings are clear and under four minutes.

Submission forms are available by request at info@creative-compass.com.

More information can be found on Creative Compass’s Facebook page.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyLangleyLive music