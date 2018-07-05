The new Boomerango slide (right) at Big Splash water park in Tsawwassen. (submitted photo)

New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada

A big, new multi-coloured slide is set to open at Big Splash water park in Tsawwassen.

Park operators promise sliders on the so-called “Boomerango” will “cruise along then suddenly plunge six storeys at scream speed to be shot up a towering vertical wall then (boomerang) into an epic plummet at epic speeds.”

The new slide, billed as the largest in Western Canada, will open sometime over the next two weeks. It’s located to the right of the park’s main entrance, on a grass area.

Nothing was removed to make way for Boomerango, which is valued at around $1.5 million, according to park operators Executive Hotels and Resorts.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO OF A BOOMERANGO SLIDE IN LIMOGES, ONTARIO)

The seven-acre Big Splash park officially opened for the summer on June 23.

“It was important for us to introduce a number of thrilling new features that would make our park unforgettable,” stated park GM Harold Frederiks. “From the Boomerango, to renovated slides and pools, we cannot wait for guests to come experience everything we have to offer this season.”

A free shuttle now transports guests to the park from River Rock Casino Resort/Bridgeport Skytrain station.

For the summer, Big Splash is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details are posted at bigsplashwaterpark.ca.

The park, opened in 2017, is located on the former site of Splashdown Waterpark.

In Aldergrove, the new Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience is among features at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, at 27032 Fraser Hwy. The slide park was opened on June 29.

RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Retirement spells bliss for long-time Langley Uke Man

Just Posted

Rescued and happy

Some need to be reminded that wild animals are not great pets

New attractions at the Vancouver Zoo

Two new attractions are now open at the Vancouver Zoo, just in… Continue reading

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s national softball team

Star Langley athlete returns to the game with upcoming Canada Cup International Championship

VIDEO: Retirement spells bliss for long-time Langley Uke Man

Peter Luongo is travelling the world teaching and performing his ukulele.

Langley Rivermen contribute to strong year for the league

Numerous players are committed to playing college level, while others are signed to play pro.

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada

5 to start your day

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s softball team, new trial ordered in 2010 Surrey shooting and more

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Most Read

  • New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

    Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada