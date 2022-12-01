New cultural facility invites local artists for a pop-up exhibition

A Fort Langley group is inviting artists of all abilities, ages, cultures, and identities to submit their work for a pop-up exhibition in the community.

Salishan Place by the River is Fort Langley’s arts, culture, and heritage facility developed in partnership with the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), Máthkwi (Matsqui), and se’mya’me (Semiahmoo) First Nations and other community organizations.

Their ongoing exhibition called Pop’d Arts is an initiative to connect the community with local artists. As part of the exhibition, the Salishan Place by the River showcases the artwork of various artists in the community once every month until June 2023.

In addition to encouraging community members to attend the event, the pop-up exhibition organizers are looking for new artists every month.

Those interested in submitting their ideas/proposals, completed works, and works in progress are encouraged to do so through an online form on the Township website – www.tol.ca/en/temporary-exhibits.aspx.

Selected pieces will be featured at the next exhibition at Riverside Community Room, 9277 Glover Road, Langley.

The exhibition takes place on weekends every month. For upcoming exhibition dates, please visit www.tol.ca.

Salishan by the River also provides indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces, including a reception hall, presentation theatre, amphitheatre, and gardens.

