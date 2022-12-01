Angela Doro, president of Freybe, and Township Mayor Jack Froese, announced Freybe’s $70,000 donation towards a garden at the new Salishan Place by the River in 2019. The facility is now hosting an art exhibition and inviting local artists to submit their work. (Langley Advance Times files)

Angela Doro, president of Freybe, and Township Mayor Jack Froese, announced Freybe’s $70,000 donation towards a garden at the new Salishan Place by the River in 2019. The facility is now hosting an art exhibition and inviting local artists to submit their work. (Langley Advance Times files)

New cultural facility invites local artists for a pop-up exhibition

Art show runs returns every month in Fort Langley

A Fort Langley group is inviting artists of all abilities, ages, cultures, and identities to submit their work for a pop-up exhibition in the community.

Salishan Place by the River is Fort Langley’s arts, culture, and heritage facility developed in partnership with the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), Máthkwi (Matsqui), and se’mya’me (Semiahmoo) First Nations and other community organizations.

Their ongoing exhibition called Pop’d Arts is an initiative to connect the community with local artists. As part of the exhibition, the Salishan Place by the River showcases the artwork of various artists in the community once every month until June 2023.

In addition to encouraging community members to attend the event, the pop-up exhibition organizers are looking for new artists every month.

Those interested in submitting their ideas/proposals, completed works, and works in progress are encouraged to do so through an online form on the Township website – www.tol.ca/en/temporary-exhibits.aspx.

Selected pieces will be featured at the next exhibition at Riverside Community Room, 9277 Glover Road, Langley.

The exhibition takes place on weekends every month. For upcoming exhibition dates, please visit www.tol.ca.

Salishan by the River also provides indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces, including a reception hall, presentation theatre, amphitheatre, and gardens.

.

RELATED: LAC returns with annual art exhibition

READ MORE: Hundreds attend Langley’s popular art show

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artart exhibitartistFort LangleyLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial
Next story
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment

Just Posted

Allard Dental, 21183 88 Ave., is one of the festive local holiday displays for 2022. It is collecting toy and gift card donations for the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
MAP: Christmas light displays are lighting up Langley for the holidays

Angela Doro, president of Freybe, and Township Mayor Jack Froese, announced Freybe’s $70,000 donation towards a garden at the new Salishan Place by the River in 2019. The facility is now hosting an art exhibition and inviting local artists to submit their work. (Langley Advance Times files)
New cultural facility invites local artists for a pop-up exhibition

Facing an 0-3 hole to start the season, the Sea Spray went on a 4-0 run to force overtime before Jared Moloci’s second of the game was the winner in sudden-death overtime in a 14-13 win over the Black Fish Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, at Langley Events Centre (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre)
Grizzlies remain undefeated while Sea Spray force overtime victory in Arena League Lacrosse action

LOSC swimmer Macey Larson, seen here at a 2019 intra-club event held at the Walnut Grove pool, placed first in the 200m breaststroke and second in the 100m breaststroke at the Surrey Knights LC Invitational Swim Meet held Saturday Nov. 26th to Sunday Nov. 27th at Guildford Recreation Center in Surrey. (Langley Advance Times file)
Medals and a new club record set as Langley Olympian Swim Cub competes at Surrey Knights invitational