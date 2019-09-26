French Canadian artist Marc Beaudet’s work is featured at Fort Gallery through the exhibit OSEZ, running Oct. 2 to 12. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

New Fort Gallery exhibition aims to challenge, provoke, and dare

French Canadian painter, Marc Beaudet, featured at OSEZ art exhibit Oct. 2 to 14

The word OSEZ, meaning to challenge, provoke, or dare, is the name of French Canadian artist Marc Beaudet’s exhibition at Fort Gallery.

The exhibit runs from Oct. 2 to 14, with an opening reception on Oct. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The solo exhibition features diverse acrylic on canvas paintings where Beaudet said he hopes to invite the audience to discover the beauty of the imperfections found in nature.

“My goal is for people to discover the beauty in the imperfections found in nature. I want them to look carefully around them when they are in a forest for themselves to be aware of these imperfections,” Beaudet said.

“My art speaks for itself, it speaks to the viewer and whatever message it says to them is the right message. I want people to take something different from the same painting. Art comprehension and appreciation is personal and I hope the public is willing to share their experience with me,” he continued.

When he is not painting, Beaudet, who lives in Maple Ridge, is an avid climber and sailor who has been exploring the mountains and coastline of the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years – he said it is these locations that serve as his creative inspiration.

Beaudet will also be giving two artist talks – the first Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., and the second on Monday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.

Read More: Artist’s landscapes and botanical oil paintings come to Fort Langley

“I’m not sure what to expect as I have never shown my work to the public before,” Beaudet added. “I know they will experience something tangible using their imagination – art is an experience. This is all new, and I welcome all questions.”

Fort Gallery’s hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd, in Fort Langley.

For more information on other upcoming exhibitions, people can visit www.fortgallery.ca.

More information on Beaudet is available at https://www.osezart.com/.

