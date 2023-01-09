New this week to entertain your eyes and your ears

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— In “I Didn’t See You There,” filmmaker Reid Davenport captures his perspective navigating the world in a wheelchair as a disabled man with cerebral palsy. The film, which premieres Monday as part of PBS’s “POV,” is a portrait of the challenges many with disabilities face and their often invisible struggle. (In one scene, Davenport is stuck on an airplane after landing.) But it’s also the work of a keenly observant filmmaker, with an eye for beauty and a uniquely poetic point of view. Davenport shot this autobiographical film largely with a handheld camera and, sometimes, with one affixed to his wheelchair. Last year, the film won him the documentary directing prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

— The title of Sierra Pettengill’s “Riotsville, USA” refers to a fake town the U.S. military created in the 1960s to hold exercises mimicking police and military response to rioting. The drills, staged in front of cardboard storefronts, helped make a violent playbook for controlling the era’s social unrest. “A door swung open in the late ’60s,” reads Charlene Modeste in narration penned by essayist Tobi Haslett. “And someone, something, sprang up and slammed it shut.” Using archival footage from those exercises, “Riotsville, U.S.A,” which debuts Thursday on Hulu, wearily surveys the militarization of the police force.

— Martin Scorsese’s monthly series of free virtual screenings of restored classics continues Monday, with George Stevens’ sweeping Texas epic “Giant” (1956), with Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean. A live screening, with commentary, will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

— Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Alt-country singer-songwriter Margo Price’s fourth studio full-length album, “Strays,” includes the super kiss-off single “Change of Heart,” with the lyrics, “If you break both your legs/Don’t come running to me.” The album features contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Lucius and Mike Campbell, plus the previously released track “Been to the Mountain.” On “Lydia,” Price illustrates the internal strife and self-doubt of a struggling woman who finds herself pregnant and unable to raise a child. The album is released Friday. Want more Price? Check out her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It,” which tracks her early years as an artist in Nashville.

— “I got gothic babe tendencies/I always choose the dark,” sings up-and-coming singer-songwriter Julia Wolf. Her debut full-length “Good Thing We Stayed” is set to drop on Friday and a highlight is the moody, lovely “Gothic Babe Tendencies” featuring blackbear. The Long Island-raised Wolf also leans into her dark side with the smooth and clever single “Dracula” and the lyrics, “I call you Dracula/’Cause most of you people just can’t even look in the mirror.” But she can also be cheeky, as with her sunny anthem “Get Off My.”

— Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The team behind the Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries “McMillions” are out with a new investigative series called “Gold, Lies & Videotape.” It’s about a family who claims their ancestors discovered a fortune in gold bars, jewels and coins hidden in a New Mexico cave, now worth billions. Before they could remove it, an accident barricaded the entrance. The land was then blocked off by the government for military use. One man has been pushing for decades to obtain what he believes belongs to his family, because finders keepers, while others wonder if the treasure trove is just a myth. “Gold, Lies & Videotape” delves into this story in six-parts debuting Friday on Discovery Channel and discovery+. The series features images of the treasure plus archival footage and present-day interviews.

— Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh (formerly of “Grey’s Anatomy,”) co-star in a new drama called “The Way Home.” The pair play an estranged mother and daughter who haven’t spoken in decades until Leigh’s character’s teen daughter, played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow, brings them together for the first time in 20 years to hopefully repair what’s broken. The 10-episode series debuts Sunday on Hallmark Channel.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— The manga/anime series “One Piece” has spun off dozens of games over the last 25 years, though it hasn’t become quite as popular in America as “Dragon Ball Z” or “Yu-Gi-Oh.” Still, Bandai Namco is hoping to attract franchise fans, as well as aficionados of Japanese role-playing games, with One Piece Odyssey. Monkey D. Luffy, the wannabe King of the Pirates, and his Straw Hat Crew are marooned on a mysterious island and have to figure out how to make their ship, the Thousand Sunny, seaworthy again. The publisher says “One Piece” mastermind Eiichiro Oda contributed the plot, new characters and new monsters to this adventure, and you can climb aboard Friday on the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Lou Kesten

