New year of shooting underway in the City

Film crews were in downtown Langley City Monday shooting, having morphed the Pentecostal Assemblies business office into a temporary sheriff’s office. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

There was a strong police presence along 204th Street in downtown Langley City Monday morning.

But, it wasn’t restricted just to Langley RCMP officers.

While a pair of local Mounties was in attendance, it was the unexpected presence of suggested sheriffs and Metro Police that may have prompted some second looks by passersby.

That and a few dozen members of a film crew, who were on site to film a Hallmark Channel movie called “Dying for Chocolate,” were garnering attention.

The Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada business offices, at the corner of Douglas Crescent and 204th Street, received a temporary makeover. It appears the police station located immediately across the street on Douglas Crescent was not adequate.

Instead, the church building was temporarily rebranded with signage as the Furman County Sheriff’s Department – a few Metro Police cruisers parked out front make it look more authentic.

Last Friday, the same film crew took over part of McBurney Plaza for shooting, and in the remainder of this week the location team from Curious Caterer Productions Inc. said they will be shooting at private residences in Langley and Pitt Meadows.

This is confirmed as the last week of shooting for this mystery movie featuring Hallmark star Nikki Deloach. An estimate time for release was not currently available.

In the meantime, for the better part of this month two films by Greed Productions are also being shot in different locations around Langley.

Last week, the film crew was highly visible at the Douglas Park spray park for a time. They were also across the street at Penny Pinchers for much of the same day, filming inside the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s thrift store, explained production manager Garrett Van Dusen.

Other filming has taken place or will be shot during the next few days at Old Spaghetti Factory and the St. Nicholas parish in Walnut Grove, classrooms and the student union building at Trinity Western University, and at the former Highland Lodge retirement home on Eastleigh Crescent. Additional filming was also done in Maple Ridge and Vancouver. Again there is also filming in private residences, too, Van Dusen explained.

Filming of this Lifetime Network original made-for-TV movie series is based on the seven deadly sins. Already released to television are the movies “Lust” and “Envy.” This production team is in town currently shooting the next two installments, “Greed” and “Wrath.”

Filming started Feb. 1 and is schedule to wrap Feb. 19, Van Dusen said, noting there will be a short turn-around for the thrillers. They’re expected to be released in April.

Famous American bishop, author, and filmmaker T.D. Jakes is executive producer of this movie series. Other famous names that will be seen in front of the camera include R&B singer Eric Benet (Halle Berry’s ex) and Disney star Monique Coleman, who many will remember from her role as Taylor in the “High School Musical” movies.

This is typically a quieter time for filming in Langley City, said Teri James, executive director for the Downtown Langley Business Association.

This was only the second and third production this year, “so far,” she noted.

“There’s always a flurry between about September to December, and it historically slows down in January and starts to get busier between February and June – so this is normal,” James explained.

The City is a popular destination for film crews. In 2020, McBurney Plaza and Linwood Park was used to film segments of “Cats and Dogs III,” as well as “You’re Bacon Me Crazy.” In 2019, again McBurney Plaza and parts of the one-way of Fraser Highway were backdrops for “Christmas at Dollywood.”

Scenes were filmed a few years back on Fuller Lane and McBurney, as well as Brydon Park, for “Good Boys” featuring Langley’s own superstar Jacob Tremblay (Wonder, Room), and Douglas Park and the Serenade condo building were backdrop for “Needle In A Timestack.”

Other films through the years shot in and around the downtown core include Disney’s “Noelle,” the Mark Whalberg movie “Shooter,” plus ”I am Elizabeth Smart,” “Colossal,” and “Super Buddies.”

And specific to McBurney Plaza, viewer might recognize the area in “Christmas Solo,” “Countdown to Love,” “Secret Santa,” “Christmas Cottage,” “Hailey Dean Mysteries,” “A Tidy Romance,” “Christmas Doctor,” “5 Star Christmas,” “The Imperfects,” “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas Bond,” “Signed, Sealed & Delivered,” and “Garage Sale Mysteries.”

Of course, a few TV series have also been filmed in the City, including “Virgin River,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Good Doctor,” “Family Law,” and “Riverdale.”

