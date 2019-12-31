New Year’s celebrations happening in Langley

Many businesses in Langley are hosting New Year’s celebrations. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley might not have a Times Square-like ball drop to ringin the New Year, but there are a several businesses hosting celebrations to kick off a new decade.

Go Bananas (19685 Willowbrook Drive) is hosting a free New Year’s Eve celebration for foster parents and their families.

The event runs Tuesday (Dec. 31) from 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

Foster families can register online at Eventbrite.

The Great Escape (105-20645 Langley Bypass) indoor play area is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party Tuesday evening.

The entertainment centre will re-open at 5 p.m. for the celebration. They recommend making reservations in advance. To inquire call 604-530-1400.

Meanwhile, New Year’s celebrations at Oak & Thorne and Gabby’s Country Cabaret seemed to be popular choices as online tickets at both establishments are sold out.

Party-goers at Gabby’s (20297 Fraser Hwy.) will be ringing in the new decade by traveling back in time. The nightclub is hosting a Gatsby-themed roaring ‘20s party.

Doors at Gabby’s will open at 8 p.m. and close at 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Joseph Richard Group run Oak & Thorne (20173 88 Ave.) is hosting Timeless NYE with DJ Yeppa, which they advertise will have a visual countdown, confetti cannons, and a midnight champagne toast.

The nightclub opens its doors at 9:30 p.m. and will run until 4 p.m. for those who really want to start the new decade celebrating.

Tickets for a different Timeless NYE event happening in Langley are still available, according to Eventbrite.

Townhall Public House (19640 64 Ave.), also operated by the Joseph Richard Group, is hosting a similar event with DJ Chizzle. Tickets can be purchased online for $15.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and close at 4 a.m.

Cascades Casino (20393 Fraser Hwy.) is hosting a roaring ‘20s-themed gala on Tuesday night (Dec. 31) from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The night will include a buffet dinner, photo booth, prizes, snack bar and a champagne toast.

DJ March Hare will be playing hits through the decades starting with tunes from the ‘70s.

To inquire about tickets call 604-530-2211.

Finally, Newlands Golf & Country Club is hosting their “most elaborate party of the year,” but the event is sold out.

“Every room is decorated in its own theme,” said Jackie with the country club.

Guests are free to move around through the different themed rooms and enjoy a range of music.

Nearly 1,300 tickets were sold for the event.

Their New Year’s Gala Celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

