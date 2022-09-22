Newly opened Foundry Langley is inviting public for a ‘grand’ welcome

Newly launched Foundry Langley is hosting a grand opening event for the community on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The three-hour-long event will start at 11 a.m. and bring the community together to celebrate the new centre for youth and their families.
There will be free food (hot dogs and bannock), music, games, prizes and community partners like the Vancouver Giants, Fraser Valley Bandits, Coast Capital Savings, Royal Bank of Canada and the City and Township of Langley firefighters.
Christine McCracken, co-executive director, Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS), said opportunities to tour the Foundry Langley centre would also be available.
Foundry Langley operated by Langley’s ESSS, is a centre that will provide integrated health and wellness services around five core areas – primary care, mental health, substance use, peer support and social services for youth ages 12 to 24 and their families.
Drop-in services at Foundry Langley are available from Mondays to Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services currently offered include mental health counselling, substance use counselling, youth and family peer support and social services such as employment support.
Foundry Langley is located at 20616 Eastleigh Crescent, adjacent to the City of Langley bus loop. For more information, people can visit their website at www.foundrybc.ca/langley.
ESSS has partnered with the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) to lead the fundraising campaign for Foundry Langley.
To date, the Foundry Langley has successfully raised $2.1 million to transform the Eastleigh Crescent into an environment designed with young people in mind.
“[The goal is] to welcome [youth] and to address their health and wellness concerns; and to start a fund that will provide ongoing funding for programs and new ways of responding to emerging needs of Langley’s youth and their families,” said McCracken.
McCracken further reminded people that Foundry Langley and Encompass Support Services Society operate on the sacred, ancestral territories of the Coast Salish People, specifically the Kwantlen, Katzie, Matsqui, and Semiahmoo First Nations.
.
.
Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
charityCharity and DonationsEntertainmentLangley