Newly opened Foundry Langley is inviting public for a ‘grand’ welcome

$2.1 million were raised recently for this wellness centre

Kristin Coyne, Manager of Foundry and Clinical Services with Encompass Support Services Society, the operating organization for Foundry Langley. Poto courtesy LMHF

Newly launched Foundry Langley is hosting a grand opening event for the community on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The three-hour-long event will start at 11 a.m. and bring the community together to celebrate the new centre for youth and their families.

There will be free food (hot dogs and bannock), music, games, prizes and community partners like the Vancouver Giants, Fraser Valley Bandits, Coast Capital Savings, Royal Bank of Canada and the City and Township of Langley firefighters.

Christine McCracken, co-executive director, Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS), said opportunities to tour the Foundry Langley centre would also be available.

Foundry Langley operated by Langley’s ESSS, is a centre that will provide integrated health and wellness services around five core areas – primary care, mental health, substance use, peer support and social services for youth ages 12 to 24 and their families.

Drop-in services at Foundry Langley are available from Mondays to Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services currently offered include mental health counselling, substance use counselling, youth and family peer support and social services such as employment support.

Foundry Langley is located at 20616 Eastleigh Crescent, adjacent to the City of Langley bus loop. For more information, people can visit their website at www.foundrybc.ca/langley.

ESSS has partnered with the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) to lead the fundraising campaign for Foundry Langley.

To date, the Foundry Langley has successfully raised $2.1 million to transform the Eastleigh Crescent into an environment designed with young people in mind.

“[The goal is] to welcome [youth] and to address their health and wellness concerns; and to start a fund that will provide ongoing funding for programs and new ways of responding to emerging needs of Langley’s youth and their families,” said McCracken.

McCracken further reminded people that Foundry Langley and Encompass Support Services Society operate on the sacred, ancestral territories of the Coast Salish People, specifically the Kwantlen, Katzie, Matsqui, and Semiahmoo First Nations.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Foundry Langley opens to provide youth health services

READ MORE: VIDEO: New Foundry Langley will provide safe place to care for young people

.

charityCharity and DonationsEntertainmentLangley

To help ensure ongoing funding for Foundry Langley’s vital programs and initiatives throughout the year, visit foundrylangley.ca/donate. Photo courtesy LMHF

Staff at their desks at Foundry Langley, a new mental health facility for young people, that officially opened Tuesday, July 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)