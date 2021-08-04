Newly transformed Arts Block welcoming Langley to Saturday night open house

Celebrate morphology, the new studio, retail, and online space with artist Suzanne Northcott

Suzanne Northcott is inviting artists and creatives to an open house to explore her newly altered textile business and studio.

Previously called Blue Moon Studio, Northcott’s handcrafted textiles are now part of what is called The Arts Block next to The Fort Gallery.

“Visit the newly updated and re-named arts block in Fort Langley for an evening of music, libation, and celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.,” Northcott said. “Enter through the new threshold to the magical Kimura garden to celebrate morphology, the new studio, retail, and online space for art and textiles.”

Guests can move through ‘making home,’ the fort gallery’s current multi-media exhibit while exploring dove cotere for local, mindfully sourced simple luxuries.

There will be Trading Post beer and wine and vegan snacks by Veggie Bobs.

“I have always changed my medium and my subject as my interests emerge and textile has been part of my work for decades. Now, with the urgency of global change and the textile industry one of the worst offenders, I am on fire,” Northcott explained. “Morph:ology, my new studio shop, is about slow fashion.”

The artist is up-cycling, designing, embroidering and creating clothing from old textiles.

“Other makers are finding their way to me and a beautiful little community is forming,” she assured.

People can attend the open house at 9048 Glover Road or visit www.morphology.studio for more.

