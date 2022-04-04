Next Langley Charitable Nights features Bryan Adams tribute

Reckless will perform Bryan Adams’ biggest hits at the next Langley Charitable Nights concert, on Saturday, April 9 at George Preston Recreation Centre.

Proceeds from this concert series go directly to 10 Langley charities, with dinner, live music and dancing.

Dinner is presented by The Lodge Steakhouse and The Horse and Ryder Pub, with entertainment coming from some top tribute bands.

Reckless plays all the 1980s and 1990s hits of Bryan Adams, including Summer of 69, Run to You, Cuts Like a Knife, Heaven, Diana and many more. Check out the band’s video and photos.

Reckless has performed live during Canucks hockey games at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, among other festival, casino and other concerts in B.C. and Alberta.

A dinner ticket is $90, or “snack tables” for $60 (charcuterie boards), on the ticket website www.eventbrite.ca/e/langley-charitable-nights-dinner-show-reckless-a-tribute-to-bryan-adams-tickets-300991582927.

The doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 and entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

Langley Charitable Nights is a partnership between Fairhaven Group and the benefiting charities: Langley Hospice, Langley Volunteers Bureau, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association, Langley Soroptomists, Ishtar Transition Housing Society, Langley Meals on Wheels, Langley School District Foundation, Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society, and Langley Lodge.

Every weekend from January to May 2022 Langley Charitable Nights will be raising funds with the dinner concerts and a new musical act each event which includes information on the various charities.

