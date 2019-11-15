The band Loans from Abbotsford and Mission performed during the Fraser Valley Music Awards last year in Mission. This year’s awards are being presented Nov. 21 in Chilliwack. (File photo)

Nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

CIVL Radio to present honours Thursday, Nov. 21 in Chilliwack

Nominees for the Fraser Valley Music Awards have been announced.

The awards are hosted by CIVL-FM radio, and the winners will be named Thursday, Nov. 21 at Corky’s Pub in Chilliwack.

Solo and band performers from across the Fraser Valley were invited to send in submissions for the awards.

Jurors then evaluated the entries and determined the nominees. They are:

Blues: Dale Sawatzky, Dear Father, Fun For Cover, James Buddy Rogers and Kellen Saip

Country: David Ivan Neil, Dear One, The Eddy J Band, Kellen Saip, and Lori Paul and Spiderlodge

Electronic: DJ Elixir, Kristin Witko, Nice, Stephen Carl O’Shea and Travis Colt Murray

Experimental: Alex Rake and the Leaves, David Ivan Neil, Kristin Witko, Stephen Carl O’Shea and Villain Villain

Folk: Bre McDaniel, The Crescent Sky, John Welsh and Los Valientes, Kyler Pierce and West My Friend

Hip hop/urban: Brizzy, Hooper Turnt Sanger, Jada Klein, JML and Lil Turtle

Jazz: Natalia Pardalis and Rachel and Ted Music

Metal: Erik “The Lightning” Taylor and NEVERANOTHER

Pop: Ben Cottrill, Jada Klein, Kristin Witko, Kyler Pierce and The Sylvia Platters

Punk: Alex Rake and the Leaves, David Ivan Neil, and Joanie Loves Chachi

Rock: The Cut Losses, Dylan, Gone Sugar Die, Kyler Pierce, The Sylvia Platters and Western Jaguar

Fan vote: Blessed, Casinos, Harman White, Kari, Loans, David Ivan Neill, Kyler Pierce, Kellen Saip, Western Jaguar and Kristin Witko

In addition, there will be awards presented for First Nations/Indigenous and LGBTQ works, as well as the first Lifetime Achievement Award being presented to Brian Smith of the iconic Canadian band Trooper.

Visit civl.ca for more information.

