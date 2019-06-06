Offtopic Theatre performs Chickens the Musical

Offtopic Theatre Society brings fowl humour with their new show Chickens The Musical. (Special to Sarah Sovereign Photography/Langley Advance Times)

Singing chickens are clucking at Brookswood Secondary Theatre this week. Fraser Valley’s Offtopic Theatre is presenting their latest production, Chickens The Musical – an outragous evening of song, dance, and fowl humour.

Chickens is Offtopic’s third production which aims to offer up something a little different to the theatre-going crowd.

Director Emily Hamel said “there is a lot of great community theatre across the Fraser Valley, but not really smaller, fringy, weird shows.”

Written by Vancouver playwright Lucia Frangione, Chickens has already toured through Chilliwack and Coquitlam this past May. The story follows a struggling couple who aquires a gaggle of colourful chickens. The bird’s behaviors start to represent and influence their owner’s emotional issues as bankruptcy and relationship problems threaten to ruin their farm.

“The themes may be over kids’ heads,” Hamel said, “but there are grown-ups acting like chickens and singing songs… so they’re laughing all the time. All ages really enjoy it.”

Chickens The Musical will be performed twice at Brookswood Secondary Theatre. The first performance is on Thursday, June 6th at 6:30 p.m. and the second, Saturday, June 8th at 2 p.m.

Tickets and further news on upcoming performances can be found on Offtopic Theatre Society’s website.

