ON COOKING: Chef Dez creates his version of chicken chop suey

By Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

Almost everyone loves good Chinese take-out food, so in my most recent cookbook, Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez, I included a whole chapter on this. In that chapter you will learn how to make all your favourites at home, including this most popular recipe for Chicken Chop Suey. Happy cooking!

Chicken Chop Suey

Recipe created by Chef Dez, chefdez.com

“Just like Chinese take-out! Chop Suey is a mixture of vegetables along with bite-sized pieces of meat and served with a savoury sauce.”

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce*

1 teaspoon sesame oil

3/4 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 boneless skinless chicken breast, sliced thin

1/2 medium onion, sliced thin

1 medium carrot, sliced thin on an angle

1 large celery stalk, sliced thin on an angle

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

1 cup thick sliced fresh cremini mushrooms

2 cups sliced baby bok choy*

1 cup fresh bean sprouts

In a 2-cup measuring cup, or a small mixing bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in the soy sauce. Then stir in the oyster sauce, sesame oil, and chicken broth. Set aside.

Heat up a wok on medium-high to high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and immediately add the chicken and sauté for 2 minutes, until just starting to brown.

Add the other 1 tablespoon of the oil and the onion, carrot, and celery. Followed by the garlic and ginger. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes until the onions are soft.

Add the mushrooms and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the bok choy and sauté for 1 minute.

Stir in the bean sprouts and then push the whole mixture up the sides up the wok. Stir up the reserved sauce mixture (from step 1), as the cornstarch will have settled on the bottom. Immediately add this sauce mixture to the middle of the wok and bring to a full boil to thicken. Stir everything together and serve immediately.

Makes approximately 4 cups.

*Oyster sauce, soy sauce and sesame oil can all be found down the Asian/Import food aisle of your major grocery store.

*Baby Bok Choy is a miniature type of Chinese cabbage available in the produce section. Their stalks are white at the bottom and dark green at the top.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

