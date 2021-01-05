ON COOKING: Chef Dez has tips to find the wok that works

The least expensive one may be the best option for most kitchens

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com

by Chef Dez

Wok cooking is obviously very popular for Asian dishes, but it can also be used for a wide variety of recipes. One may wonder what makes a wok different from an ordinary pan, and how do I choose the best one?

Just like standard pots and pans, there are just as many different woks on the market to choose from. The recognizable shape of the wok is known worldwide, and this unique shape serves an important purpose. The inner cooking surface, mainly up the sides, traditionally should not be smooth. Having rough and/or a slightly uneven surface helps to hold cooked food while the sauce is finished, or other ingredients are being cooked, in the center of the pan. Classic original woks are made out of carbon steel and hammered out by hand, and the residual indentations serve as the perfect surface to assist in doing this.

The round bottoms of the wok also aid in deep frying because it takes less oil to create a deep environment than a regular pot or pan. If you have an electric stove, you may choose to purchase a flat-bottomed wok, but even better would be to purchase a metal wok ring that sits over your electric burner and cradles a round bottom.

• READ MORE: Chef Dez adds zest to dishes with citrus peel

Unless you’re always cooking for just one or two people, you will get more value out of a larger wok than a smaller one, so buy one slightly larger than you may first think. A larger wok will help to keep the food contained more easily and can be used for both small dinners as well as large. The other thing to consider, before making your purchase however, would be to ensure that you have ample storage for your new wok. Overhead pot racks are especially handy for this predicament.

I don’t find that non-stick or electric woks are the best option. Non-stick coatings are almost always smooth, there are health concerns about emitting gases from non-stick coatings over high heat, and they don’t last as long as they should.

Electric woks, I find, don’t heat up enough.

For traditional high-heat wok cooking, one needs to be aware that many pots and pans on the market will also warp over high heat. Make sure you read the manufacturers use recommendations before purchasing to be certain. This being said, one should take care to never submerse any hot pan into water for the same reason.

Although it may be difficult to find one that is hammered out by hand, I do recommend buying a carbon steel wok and seasoning it to create a natural non-stick surface over time. They may not be as pretty to look at, but usually are of the least expensive options. They heat up very well and will last you a lifetime if taken care of properly.

Always hand wash only (no scouring pads as they will remove the seasoned surface) and dry thoroughly to prevent rusting.

To season your new carbon steel wok, wash with soap and a scrub brush, dry thoroughly, and place the wok over high heat. When it is very hot and the steel has changed colour, turn the heat to medium-low, add a tablespoon of oil, and use a compacted paper towel held with tongs to coat the entire cooking surface with the oil. Let it sit on the medium low heat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Allow the wok to cool and repeat as many as three times.

This “seasoning” process is only meant for carbon steel woks, not stainless steel or other types of woks. The downside of a thin carbon steel wok is that they also lose their heat very quickly as well.

My most recently acquired wok is a cast iron one made by the popular Lodge brand. It is rounded on the inside but still has a flat bottom to sit nice and flat on my induction stovetop. The inside surface is a bit rough too, so it holds food on the sides very well when I want to make the accompanying sauce in the centre. It came pre-seasoned and because it is cast iron, it holds heat very well. The only downside is that it is really heavy so I wouldn’t recommend hanging it from a pot rack.

Lastly, I want to mention that I host a Zoom Cooking Class Series focusing on making Chinese take-out recipes in the comfort of your home. We do one of these every month and all the past recordings are available as well. Check out my website for more information.

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Just Posted

File Photo
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons trafficking probe

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began investigation in late December

Peter Thiessen (standing in the grey T-shirt) was on the executive of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. and involved in trail construction in South Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Former Langley resident and longtime RCMP member loses cancer battle

Peter Thiessen was known as the region’s RCMP media spokesperson and an avid horseback rider

Steve Harvey of Bartlett Tree Experts feeds trees into a chipper on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020 during the annual Ride 2 Survive fundraiser at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, the seventh year that the company has donated its services.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Ride 2 Survive Langley tree chipping event sets a record

There were more trees, and people were donating more per tree, organizer says

Langley City and Township will use BC Assessment info to determine this year’s property taxes. Assessments are in the mail and can be seen online now. (Langley Advance Times files)
Property values up in Langley Township, City

BC Assessment’s annual property value assessments are out

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, 20, identified as victim of weekend fatal crash on Hwy. 1

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles Sunday morning

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock search

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Most Read