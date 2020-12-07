ON COOKING: Chef Dez pares down the best holiday kitchen gadget ideas

Christmas gift suggestions for the foodie in your life

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.

By Chef Dez

Being a man, I am sometimes mistakenly slotted into the stereotype of a last-minute shopper. Nothing could be further than the truth. Stressing about Christmas gifts because I have run out of time is not how I want to spend the days before Christmas. Therefore, to help you avoid this ordeal I am offering you some stocking stuffer ideas for the hobby chef on your list.

Zester – This is a hand tool that removes the aromatic, coloured segment of the peel from citrus fruits while leaving the white bitter pith part on the fruit. Great for adding extra citrus flavour to almost any recipe, or to enhance garnishing presentation.

Mini whisk – Approximately the same size of a ball point pen. It always comes in handy for small whisking applications like mixing individual drinks, beating one egg, or small amounts of sauce. I have even seen ones that are attached to a key chain hoop.

Melon Baller – Great for its intended purpose of creating bite-size balls of melon, but works just as well on soft cheeses and an assortment of fruits and vegetables. Caramelized balls of potato, for example, makes for an appealing side dish.

Olive pitter – This tool resembles a pair of spring-loaded pliers. It has a circular base to hold an olive on one of the ends, and a prod on the other. When squeezed together, the prod inserts into the olive and pushes the pit through the opposite side. It works great on cherries too.

Garlic press – I have gone through many poorly made garlic presses in the past, but there is one brand that has never let me down. I highly recommend the Switzerland made “Zyliss” brand. I have literally crushed hundreds of cloves with this brand, for the past 15 years, without fail.

Apple corer – Simply push this tubular tool through the center of an apple or pear, and proceed with slicing… or eating.

Butcher’s twine – Not only great for trussing stuffed turkeys, but also for chickens and a variety of stuffed roasts, meats, and seafood too.

Silicone spatula – Silicone kitchen tools like spatulas and bowl scrapers are great because they can withstand high heat temperatures and they are very flexible. Fantastic for omelets, where ones made of rubber or plastic would melt in the hot pan.

Dough scraper – Sometimes called a Bench Scraper – A flat-edged tool that easily scrapes dough or flour together on the counter. They are available in metal or plastic. Great for anyone that likes to bake.

Lemon reamer – A wooden hand-held tool to efficiently juice lemons or limes.

Citrus juice sprayer – This small gadget is a spray pump that gets inserted directly into your favourite whole citrus fruit and allows you to spray juice directly from inside the fruit.

Culinary torch – Whether it’s for crème brulée, adding a bit more browning to a piece of meat, igniting a flambé, or for just lighting candles, this little device is awesome. It’s a small refillable torch that is kept in the kitchen for all these jobs and more.

Cut resistant gloves – These are great for someone that is just learning how to use a knife, or someone who is not very steady with their hands. They are lightweight and washable too.

I hope this helps relieve some of your shopping burdens. Small locally owned businesses need our help this year more than ever, so please take this list to your neighborhood specialty kitchen store. Whatever they don’t have in stock can be easily ordered online. Merry Christmas!

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

Food & Dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley mall snowed under with requests for virtual visits with Santa

Just Posted

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez pares down the best holiday kitchen gadget ideas

Christmas gift suggestions for the foodie in your life

Wanting to illuminate his Langley City neighbourhood, 50th Avenue resident Troy Warren, and his wife Debbie, have purchased hundreds of commercial grade Christmas lights for their home and added a number of new features to their front yard holiday exhibit. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Langley Christmas displays

xx
Preston Langley FC suspended by soccer district

Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association says Langley club failed to pay annual fees

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Churches provide more than services to communities such as Langley

Letter writer reviews all the social help churches offer, for those who argue they should close

xx
Internet ‘friend’ scams $35K from Langley couple

Warning issued by Langley RCMP

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read