ON COOKING: Chef Dez shares a burger recipe to ‘die’ for

Fresh spices will leave true burger lovers (lamb or beef) begging for more

Chef Dez offers tips to barbecue Greek lamb burgers this holiday weekend. (Black Press Media files)

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

Outdoor cooking is one of the best ways to embrace and celebrate the warmer temperatures now upon us.

Greek cuisine is one of my all-time favourites, and this personal recipe of mine for Greek burgers is sure to be a hit at your next backyard cookout – perhaps you have one planned this long B.C. Day weekend.

Feel free to replace the lamb with beef, if you’re not a lamb lover – but I personally love the flavour of lamb in this recipe.

Fresh herbs are a must – this is not a recipe for utilizing your spice rack.

Happy cooking!

Greek Lamb Burgers

Makes 4 burgers

500g lean ground lamb (or lean ground beef)

1 large egg

7 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste

3 tbsp finely chopped fresh oregano

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

100g feta cheese, crumbled fine

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and divide equally into four portions. Shape each portion into a burger patty.

On a preheated barbecue, grill the burgers over medium heat until cooked through or alternatively in a preheated pan over medium heat.

Approximately 4 to 5 minutes per side but an instant read thermometer is the way to go: 71 degrees C or 160 degrees F.

Serve with tzatziki, and lettuce, and optional tomato on your favourite burger buns.

.

Greek Tzatziki

1/2 long English cucumber, grated (Do not peel the cucumbers, as the skin adds a lot of colour)

250 g plain yogurt

2 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill

1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to season

Put grated cucumbers in a clean towel or cheesecloth and squeeze to remove moisture.

Place drained cucumbers in a bowl and add all the other ingredients; stir to combine.

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

________________________________

