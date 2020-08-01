ON COOKING: Chef Dez shares a burger recipe to ‘die’ for

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media
Outdoor cooking is one of the best ways to embrace and celebrate the warmer temperatures now upon us.
Greek cuisine is one of my all-time favourites, and this personal recipe of mine for Greek burgers is sure to be a hit at your next backyard cookout – perhaps you have one planned this long B.C. Day weekend.
Feel free to replace the lamb with beef, if you’re not a lamb lover – but I personally love the flavour of lamb in this recipe.
Fresh herbs are a must – this is not a recipe for utilizing your spice rack.
Happy cooking!
Greek Lamb Burgers
Makes 4 burgers
500g lean ground lamb (or lean ground beef)
1 large egg
7 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste
3 tbsp finely chopped fresh oregano
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground pepper
100g feta cheese, crumbled fine
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and divide equally into four portions. Shape each portion into a burger patty.
On a preheated barbecue, grill the burgers over medium heat until cooked through or alternatively in a preheated pan over medium heat.
Approximately 4 to 5 minutes per side but an instant read thermometer is the way to go: 71 degrees C or 160 degrees F.
Serve with tzatziki, and lettuce, and optional tomato on your favourite burger buns.
Greek Tzatziki
1/2 long English cucumber, grated (Do not peel the cucumbers, as the skin adds a lot of colour)
250 g plain yogurt
2 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to season
Put grated cucumbers in a clean towel or cheesecloth and squeeze to remove moisture.
Place drained cucumbers in a bowl and add all the other ingredients; stir to combine.
– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4
