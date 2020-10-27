ON COOKING: Chef offers a new take on pumpkin spice

Pumpkin puree can be used to make a salad dressing

Chef Dez is regular columnist with Black Press Media

By Chef Dez, Special to Black Press Media

Our family loves autumn. The crisp cool days are refreshing after a long hot summer and combined with beautifully coloured leaves rustling in the wind makes for a wonderful time of year. Cooking with seasonal ingredients enhances this whole experience.

This pumpkin vinaigrette recipe is one of our favourites. It captures the essence of pumpkin pie, but in a savoury format, rather than sweet. Be creative by tossing with greens and topping this autumnal salad with dried cranberries and sliced almonds for a truly amazing visual and eating escapade.

Also, what’s autumn without celebrating the harvest of hearty root vegetables. This recipe for oven roasted root vegetables has the essence of rosemary and maple syrup, and makes a perfect side dish for this time of year. Enjoy…

Pumpkin Vinaigrette

makes approximately 2 cups of dressing

3/4 cup canned pure pumpkin

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp molasses

1 tbsp Dijon or grainy mustard

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp pepper

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Mix all the ingredients, except for the oil, together in a bowl, food processor, or blender.

While continually mixing (or processing/blending) slowly add the olive oil in a thin stream until completely blended.

Oven Roasted Root Vegetables

Makes approximately 5 to 6 cups

“To prevent excessive bleeding of the red beets into the other vegetables, soak and rinse the diced beets repeatedly with cold water and then drain thoroughly before using in the recipe”

1 heaping cup of 1/2-inch diced of each of the following root vegetables:

onion

rutabaga

turnip

sweet potato

beets

carrots

2 large sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 tbsp canola oil, vegetable oil, or olive oil

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp maple syrup

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl toss all of the ingredients together (except for the maple syrup).

Spread on a large baking sheet making sure the cut vegetables are not crowded.

Bake for 30 minutes, tossing every 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the maple syrup and stir to coat. Bake for another 10 minutes.

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Myles of Smiles virtual open mic event in need of musician submissions

Just Posted

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse, off duty cop testifies in Langley murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24 (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Swim club ‘broken-hearted’ by Langley Township pool decision

Staff report said it will cost less to reopen WC Blair instead of Walnut Grove

After years of campaigning to decriminalize cannabis, Randy Caine is preparing to apply for a seller’s licence at his Langley City store – once the city sorts out its approval process (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
From a police raid to license application; a new normal for Langley marijuana activist

‘It was easy to bet on this side’ Randy Caine says

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers, wearing protective suits and working vacuumed a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Nest of ‘murder hornets’ found near South Surrey

String of traps set up along border to capture Asian giant hornets

Langley resident Shaun Nugent, who died in 2019 shortly after he saved a swimmer from drowning, has been awarded a posthumous medal for bravery by the Royal Canadian Humane Association (Courtesy Nugent family)
Langley man who died after saving swimmer receives posthumous medal for bravery

Shaun Nugent rescued woman from Hayward Lake near Mission in July of 2019

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

Most Read