ON COOKING: Chez Dez spices up Super Bowl with snacks

A creamy dip and fresh salsa are two easy options for game-day appies

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and although I am not a big sports fan, one cannot help but being inundated by the media that this annual game day is fast approaching.

Almost everyone loves dip with snacking chips, so I am giving you a couple of our favourite recipes. Ok, the salsa is not officially a “dip,” but it is still great and I wanted to give you a healthy option as well. Don’t buy pre-made store bought dips and salsas when you can make your own much better. These are both best with tortilla chips, but you can choose your favourite dipper.

I hope these recipes will enhance your game watching enjoyment along with your other snacks and appetizers. I will, at least, be tuning in to watch the half-time show. Enjoy…

Artichoke & Asiago Dip

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup drained minced canned artichokes

50g grated Asiago cheese, approximately 1/2 cup

up to 1 garlic clove, crushed to a paste

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon liquid honey

1/2 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika, optional

Mix everything together and serve with crackers or tortilla chips.

Makes approximately 2 cups

Fresh Cut Salsa

By rinsing and draining the diced red onion, the onion flavour won’t be overpowering, but will still provide nice colour. Omit the seeds and white membrane from the jalapeno for a milder salsa.

3 large Roma tomatoes, diced small

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced small

1/2 long English cucumber, diced small

1 cup small diced red onion, rinsed and drained

1 jalapeno, diced very small

1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh chopped cilantro, to taste

Mix everything together and enjoy. Makes approximately 4 cups.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

