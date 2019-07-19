ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Let fruit salsas freshen up your summertime grilling

Chef Dez invites readers to email in questions to him at dez@chefdez.com

By Chef Dez/Special to the Langley Advance Times

In my last column about strawberries, I prompted you to try making a strawberry salsa and gave you some direction on how to go about doing so.

Fruit salsas are so fresh and delicious, and a perfect way to compliment the summer grilling season.

So much so, that I am giving you two more fruit salsa recipes to help bring excitement to your next backyard grilling adventure.

These are perfect on a variety of grilled meats and seafood, or simply on their own served with tortilla chips.

Both of these recipes are from my cookbook, The Best In Your Kitchen, available through Amazon or chefdez.com. Enjoy!

.

Blueberry Salsa

Makes approximately 2 cups

The contrast of the fresh blueberries with the other ingredients is absolutely mouthwatering.

1 medium yellow bell pepper diced small

1/2 jalapeno, minced – seeds & membrane removed for a milder salsa

1/4 cup small diced red onion

2 – 4 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

Zest from 1 lime, finely chopped

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1.5 (one and one half) cups fresh blueberries

Mix all of the ingredients together, except for the blueberries.

Gently toss in the fresh blueberries into the salsa ingredients and serve immediately.

.

Pineapple Salsa

Makes approximately 2 cups

Diced fresh Pineapple, approximately 1.5 (one and one half) cups

1 medium red bell pepper diced small

1/2 jalapeno, minced – seeds & membrane removed for a milder salsa

1/4 cup small diced red onion

2 – 4 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

Zest from 1 lime, finely chopped

2 tbsp lime juice

1.5 (one and one half) tsp sugar

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

Mix all ingredients together and serve immediately.

.

.

