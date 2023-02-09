One lucky soon-t0-be married couple could win a 7-night all-inclusive honeymoon package in the Dominican Republic

A one-stop shop for all things wedding is coming to the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Head Over Heels Wedding Show is a community event where couples can find everything they need to plan their special day, from talented vendors to a bridal gown sale and seminars. The event has been running for 13 years and this year, attendees can expect to see a few hundred guests and dozens of vendors, according to Alexandria Barboutis, director of events at Langley Golf and Banquet Centre.

“I am an event planner and organizing full-scale events, especially surrounding weddings is my passion,” shared Barboutis. “This event helps bring together industry leaders and the opportunity to showcase incredible talent to those looking for vendors for their special day is priceless.”

Vendors from across the Lower Mainland will participate in the event, including decorators, florists, photographers, videographers, DJ, and marketplace vendors with goods to sell on the day of the event.

There will also be prizes throughout the day and seminars from Hey Rev, B.C. based wedding officiants. Additionally, attendees can participate in a bridal gown sale, a ring toss event, and enter for a chance to win the Grand Prize – a seven night all-inclusive honeymoon stay at the Melia Resort in Punta Cana Dominican Republic.

“This event is designed to be easy to navigate, engage couples and give them everything that they are looking for in booking vendors all under one roof,” said Barboutis. “It’s your one stop shop for all things wedding.”

For those with kids, there will be food trucks displayed outdoors during the event. The Head Over Heels Wedding Show

“We are all about bringing people together, and what better way than to bring both vendors and guests together under one roof,” concluded Barboutis.

Those interested in attending the event, can purchase tickets through their Eventbrite page at eventbrite.ca/e/head-over-heels-wedding-show-2023-tickets-343229758447. Tickets start at $12.20 per person.

