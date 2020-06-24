Online concert to be held for Beethoven’s 250th birthday bash

Rose Gellert String Quartet perform in front of Langley Community Music School. (Tawnya Wood/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Langley Community Music School launched a virtual home learning strategy that combined creativity and technology in an accessible way, and kept its current students connected.

Today, through virtual music lessons, online competitions, workshops and free concerts and remote musical events, the school is providing students and an ever-growing audience with a level of normalcy that is so essential during these times of social distancing.

“The past few months have been incredible,” says LCMS Principal, Carolyn Granholm. “Like everyone, we’ve faced unprecedented challenges. At the same time, we’re witnessing so many unique creative exchanges taking place within our musical community, and are now providing music lessons and sharing music with individuals around the world.”

This past weekend, the school held its annual year-end LCMS Orchestras’ concert virtually.

“It was a powerful experience. Not only were we able to interact with our local friends and family online, but we had grandparents and great grandparents joining us from different countries and time zones,” Granholm added.

Also for the first time, the school will be offering its summer programs for students of all ages and levels and from anywhere in the world via Zoom.

Classes will include LCMS Virtual Summer Strings Workshops for string students, with guest clinicians Rob Richardson (violin/viola) and Diana Nuttall (cello).

This program includes week-long series of master classes, group classes, plus a parent session, and gives parents and child a chance to learn together.

READ MORE: Summerset’s 3-day drive-in benefit concert called off

The school will continue to offer free virtual events and concerts as the summer months go along.

In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, LCMS will present a weekend of music and invites everyone to join them.

On Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m., the school’s Ensemble-in-Residence, the Rose Gellert String Quartet, will treat the audience to a performance Beethoven’s string quartet Op. 18 No. 2.

The quartet looks forward to sharing their love and appreciation of music with all members of the community at this, their first Zoom virtual concert.

On Sunday, June 28 at 2:30 p.m., the school presents Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, of the renowned Bergmann Piano Duo, live from their home to yours.

Everyone is welcome to join for conversation and a little music on the theme of Beethoven, as the Bergmanns share some of their thoughts and insights.

“Music has never been more important than it is today. We invite everyone in the community to register and join us for these and other upcoming events in the works,” Granholm said.

Please phone the Box Office at 604-534-2848 to register and receive login information or visit LangleyMusic.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Classical musicConcertsLangley