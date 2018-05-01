Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton, Neko Case some of the 51 performers set to hit the stage

Vancouver Folk Music Festival has released its lineup of performers ahead of summer – sporting a mix of global grooves and music legends.

In its 41st year, the three-day festival at Jericho Beach is one of the longest running festivals in the Lower Mainland.

Headliners include Neko Case, Darlingside and Quantum Tangle, in addition to 48 other performers set to his the stages.

From B.C., Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton and Petunia and the Vipers are also set to bring the crowds to their feet.

In sunnier news, the 41st annual Vancouver Folk Music Festival has released its lineup of performers. July 13-15. https://t.co/mz2nhVdfBI pic.twitter.com/0odcRRxzmf — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 1, 2018

Early bird tickets go on sale May 11.

Other music festivals coming to the Lower Mainland:

Fvded in the Park is July 6, 7 at Holland Park in Surrey.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival is June 22 to July 1 throughout Vancouver.

Rock Ambleside Park is August 19-20 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver.

Skookum is Sept. 7 to 9 in Stanley Park.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.