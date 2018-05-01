(Vancouver Folk Music Festival/Instagram)

Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton, Neko Case some of the 51 performers set to hit the stage

Vancouver Folk Music Festival has released its lineup of performers ahead of summer – sporting a mix of global grooves and music legends.

In its 41st year, the three-day festival at Jericho Beach is one of the longest running festivals in the Lower Mainland.

Headliners include Neko Case, Darlingside and Quantum Tangle, in addition to 48 other performers set to his the stages.

From B.C., Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton and Petunia and the Vipers are also set to bring the crowds to their feet.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 11.

Other music festivals coming to the Lower Mainland:

Fvded in the Park is July 6, 7 at Holland Park in Surrey.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival is June 22 to July 1 throughout Vancouver.

Rock Ambleside Park is August 19-20 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver.

Skookum is Sept. 7 to 9 in Stanley Park.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Just Posted

Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Artists Susan Falk and Marilyn Dyer have collaborated on a new show.

Stage 1 watering restrictions kick in today in Metro Vancouver

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

Major crash on Hwy. 1 westbound

Vehicles have been cleared, but congestion is severe

Langley kids concert a highlight of music school open house

Langley Community Music School is hosting one of its traditional spring events this Saturday, May 5.

Don’t honk. It’s just some geese crossing the road

A neighbour escorted two geese and their goslings across a busy Langley thoroughfare.

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

MPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope again for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton, Neko Case some of the 51 performers set to hit the stage

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

UPDATED: Pair found dead in Richmond ID’ed as couple formerly of Surrey

The two bodies have been identified as Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37.

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

Protesters block city hall over Vancouver affordable housing project

Our Homes Can’t Wait Coalition urges city to ensure new housing project will be welfare, pension rate

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

Most Read