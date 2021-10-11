Paint the Train visual arts shows to return Surrey-Langley

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Paint the Train artwork will soon be on display in Surrey and Langley.

The Langley Arts Council, Arts Council of Surrey, and the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society are presenting two art shows from November to January as part the Paint the Train V3 contest. The annual event offers prizes to local artists who submit work on set railway themes each year.

“A theme emphasizing the BC Electric and steam railways (passenger, freight and logging) in the historic region of Surrey and Langley was provided to artists for inspiration and competition guidance,” says a press release issued Oct. 7 by the Arts Council of Surrey.

The release adds, “Paint the Train V3” increased its awards amounts this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

From Nov. 2 to 25, all submissions will be on display at the Arts Council of Surrey gallery, located in the Newton Cultural Centre. During this time people will be able to vote for the “People’s Choice Award,” as well as view all winning entries.

From Dec. 8 to Jan. 24, only the winning entries will be on display at Township of Langley Civic Centre.

Prizes in this year’s contest ranged from $50 to $500 and were provided by sponsors.

“Artists were asked to submit artwork in three categories: 2-D Paintings & Drawings on any substrate; 2-D Mixed Media, Printmaking, Sculptures and Fibre arts; and Photography and Digital Art,” notes the release.

Organizers said they received more than 30 entries by the Aug. 21 entry deadline.

This year’s three judges are: Scarlet Black, Marc Pelech, and Brian Croft.

The Arts Council of Surrey gallery is in the Newton Cultural Centre located at 13530 72 Avenue, Surrey. The Township of Langley Civic Centre is located at 20338 65th Avenue, Langley.



