Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Paint the Train visual arts shows to return Surrey-Langley

Painting took place in summer, now judging runs till Jan. 24

Paint the Train artwork will soon be on display in Surrey and Langley.

The Langley Arts Council, Arts Council of Surrey, and the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society are presenting two art shows from November to January as part the Paint the Train V3 contest. The annual event offers prizes to local artists who submit work on set railway themes each year.

“A theme emphasizing the BC Electric and steam railways (passenger, freight and logging) in the historic region of Surrey and Langley was provided to artists for inspiration and competition guidance,” says a press release issued Oct. 7 by the Arts Council of Surrey.

The release adds, “Paint the Train V3” increased its awards amounts this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

From Nov. 2 to 25, all submissions will be on display at the Arts Council of Surrey gallery, located in the Newton Cultural Centre. During this time people will be able to vote for the “People’s Choice Award,” as well as view all winning entries.

From Dec. 8 to Jan. 24, only the winning entries will be on display at Township of Langley Civic Centre.

Prizes in this year’s contest ranged from $50 to $500 and were provided by sponsors.

“Artists were asked to submit artwork in three categories: 2-D Paintings & Drawings on any substrate; 2-D Mixed Media, Printmaking, Sculptures and Fibre arts; and Photography and Digital Art,” notes the release.

Organizers said they received more than 30 entries by the Aug. 21 entry deadline.

This year’s three judges are: Scarlet Black, Marc Pelech, and Brian Croft.

The Arts Council of Surrey gallery is in the Newton Cultural Centre located at 13530 72 Avenue, Surrey. The Township of Langley Civic Centre is located at 20338 65th Avenue, Langley.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser ValleyHeritageLangleyrailway

Previous story
Cranberry Festival is Saturday in Fort Langley

Just Posted

A greeting from our family to yours. (Aldergrove Star illustration)
Wishing you and yours the very best today

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Paint the Train visual arts shows to return Surrey-Langley

Dorothy MacBeth admired some of the hostas at Erikson’s Daylily Gardens, despite their end of season yellowing. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Planning for changes in seasons

Whitby Steelhawks goaltender Lukas Coote gets a shoulder on Toronto Monarchs’ Zach Herreweyers diving attempt during ALL action back in 2018. Coote played four seasons in the ALL before signing with the NLL’s Georgia Swarm as a free agent while Herreweyers has spent time in the NLL with both Calgary and Halifax. (Tim Prothero Vintage Lax/Special to Langley Advance Times)
New lacrosse division in need of helpers