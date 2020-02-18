Pairing jazz music with local wine straight from the source

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts festival announces monthly concerts hosted at Campbell Valley wineries

Few of the finer things in life complement each other as beautifully as wine and jazz.

In fact, there are events and festivals celebrating this uniquely magical pairing around the globe — from Toronto and Manhattan to Southern California and Southern France.

New this year, the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival brings this tradition to the Fraser Valley with the premiere edition of a monthly concert series, Jazz in the Vine.

Once a month from March to June, a Campbell Valley winery will host a special ticketed concert featuring top jazz talent alongside food, and of course, wines straight from the region.

Dave Quinn, artistic director of the festival, said Jazz in the Vine makes a fantastic addition to their growing line-up of programming.

“Local residents and visitors are going to love these new opportunities to see and hear tremendous musical talent right here in our own backyard,” Quinn said.

Quinn and organizer Karen Zukas announced the line-up at a reception held at Rail and River Bistro on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

READ MORE: Rising jazz stars welcome to apply for Fort Langley festival award

Jazz in the Vine follows another successful run of “sneak peek” programming, Jazz in the Fort, which had a variety of jazz musicians perform at intimate venues around Fort Langley.

Glass House Estate Winery, Vista D’oro Farms and Winery, and Township 7 Vineyards will all take turns hosting a jazz night and providing a specific selection of vino.

Like the wine, musicians will range in style from gypsy blues duo Blue Moon Marque to “rocking hillbilly” Cousin Harley.

Tickets for each Jazz in the Vine concert are $35 (plus a service charge and GST) and are available at jazz-in-the-vine.eventbrite.ca.

The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival will take place July 24 to 26; the full line-up will be release shortly.

Jazz in the Vine: 2020 Schedule

Thursday, March 19: Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne at Glass House Estate Winery

Thursday, April 16: Blue Moon Marquee at Glass House Estate Winery

Thursday, May 21: Cousin Harley at Vista D’oro Farms & Winery

Thursday, June 18: Mazacote at Township 7 Vineyards & Winery

