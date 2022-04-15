Panel discussions and concerts are part of the month-long exhibition

Langley-based Betty Spackman is an installation artist and painter. She is collaborating with a local farm to present her circular panel artwork to the community. It’s a fusion of stories from science and religion. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley multi-media installation artist is collaborating with a local farm to present her 24-foot by 8-feet high, 15 panel artwork to the community.

Betty Spackman’s circular installation will be placed in Swallowfield Farm from April 22 to May 21.

A Creature Chronicle is not just an art exhibition but a multi-layered community event with 30 guest scholars, musicians, storytellers, actors, artists, and poets, who Spackman has invited for the month-long series of talks and concerts.

Some are local to British Columbia and others are coming from England, the U.S., Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Ontario.

Through her work, Spackman wants people to have conversation about what it is to be a human.

“The mixed-media images taken from a multitude of art, science, and faith references are meant to provoke contemplation,” she said.

Explaining the philosophy that inspired the panel work, Spackman said that from the stories of Genesis to the still-being-written stories of contemporary bio-science, layers of concern and celebration are woven together around complex philosophical debates about creation in the context of developing technologies.

“This installation is a technically unrefined, non-linear collage of personal images and quoted visual references to various artworks, scientific information and narratives regarding creation,” explained Spackman.

The Langley-based installation artist and painter has tried to create a fusion of stories from science and religion.

“It [the artworks] presents itself as a non-linear, multi-layered storyboard to be walked around and sat inside, with visual stories to be ‘read’ or discovered, contemplated, and discussed.”

Hosted by Dennis and Jenny DeGroot, of Swallowfield Farm, the exhibition is part of the Swallowfield Arts Series 2022. The owners of the award-winning farm use their barn for hay in the winter, and cultural events the rest of the year.

Spackman who has presented internationally is excited for her debut at the barn event.

“It is open and wide. A great place for everyone in the community to gather and enjoy,” she said.

The opening reception is set to take place on Friday, April 22, 7 p.m at 7296 Telegraph Trail, Langley.

. Various panel discussions and concerts are planned throughout the month of May.

The show and symposium are non-profit events and donations will be accepted. Seating is limited and people are encouraged to book a seat to panel talks and concerts by emailing at ccregister@shaw.ca.

.

