The opening reception for the Fort Gallery’s latest show has been changed to coincide with this weekend’s Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival on Saturday. (E. Klemm/Special to Langley Advance)

Photographers share view of endangered wilderness in Langley exhibit

Fort Gallery’s latest show, Altered Spaces, opens today and includes a reception.

Humans continue to encroach on the wilderness – even in the most remote places on the planet.

In an art exhibition that opens today (Thursday), a number of local artists attempt to capture that reality in photographs.

The Fort Gallery presents its 2018 juried photography show, and in contemplating the definition of wilderness they look at its increasing threats, said gallery manager Margaret Campbell.

Jurors reviewed 40 submitted pieces exploring this theme, and only 19 were selected for display in the Altered Spaces: Interventions in the Landscape.

The show, which runs through until Aug. 19, features artists Deborah Colvin, Deborah DeJong, Graham Dowden, Kathleen Gaitt, Shira Gold, Kyle Graham, Fiona Howarth, Nancy Jeakins, Judy Jones, Edith Krause, Christine Leviczky Riek and Kendra Schellenberg.

The show is being held at Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd. in the village, with an opening reception planned to coincide with the Fort Langley Jazz & Art Festival Saturday, July 28.

The opening reception runs 2 to 4 p.m.

“Many of the artists will be in attendance and will be giving short talks on their work,” Campbell said.

The gallery is typically open Wednesday through Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.

Info: www.fortgallery.ca

Previous story
Aldergrove Fair offered fun on hot summer days

Just Posted

Lower Mainland program helps homeless become college grads

Once living on the streets themselves, students at Stenberg College give back through outreach work

Photographers share view of endangered wilderness in Langley exhibit

Fort Gallery’s latest show, Altered Spaces, opens today and includes a reception.

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Season wraps with Langley Thunder rumbling to victory over Burnaby

The final score was 11-9 Wednesday, in the senior A team’s final game of the year.

Online fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Willoughby rental suite on July 22

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

First offence now carries a fine of $100, while getting caught second time will end in a $500 ticket

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read

  • Aldergrove Fair offered fun on hot summer days

    The annual fair was a three-day celebration of rural life, modern fun, and family.

  • Photographers share view of endangered wilderness in Langley exhibit

    Fort Gallery’s latest show, Altered Spaces, opens today and includes a reception.