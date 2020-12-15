PHOTOS: Aldergrove shares their holiday pet pictures

The Star asked readers to share their furry friends getting into the Christmas spirit

Not just people are getting into the holiday spirit.

There’s lots of local pets that are donning their Christmas duds, or at least tolerating their owners dressing them long enough to capture a photo.

Here’s a selection of festive photos of people’s favourite furry friends that people shared with us on Facebook.

READ MORE: Kitten picks big prey for Langley hunting expedition

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveChristmasLangleyPets



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

(Natasha April-Lynn/Special to The Star)

Bruno. (Gary Pihowich/Special to The Star)

Brynn. (Shauna Sandy/Special to The Star)

Brynn and Tyson. (Shauna Sandy/Special to the Star)

(Sommer Johnston/Special to The Star)

Charlie Brown. (Maria Nicole/Special to The Star)

“This is Meowzer. The sat here the second we put the tinsel on the chair. Because she is too cute (as you can see) we couldn’t move her… our tree is decorated, without tinsel.” (Lori Neville/Special to the Star)

“Navi lays under the tree to remind us all he is a gift.” (Melissa Epp/Special to The Star)

Reese. (Chawny Ross/Special to The Star)

“Taco says I can’t wait till you add the decorations.” (Jackie King/Special to The Star)

Cat Stevens doesn’t like Christmas. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Merry Christmas from Ozzie and Kip. (Christina Ward Schultz/Special to the Star)