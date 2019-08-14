PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

Aldergrove parents brought their children to the free movie in the park, hosted by ABA president Jodi Steeves, where they enjoyed popcorn, entertainment and a screening of an old classic The Neverending Story. (Sarah Grochowski photo).

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) put together a fantastical set-up for a free movie for families to watch under the stars together on Saturday night.

The 1984 nostalgic film The Neverending Story aired as soon as it got dark, but not before parents and their children indulged in popcorn, candy, and pizza provided by local businesses.

Some families came with wagons hauling blankets and snacks. Others convoyed on bikes and cars to the Aldergrove Athletic Park’s Harry Hunt field.

Children were adorned with whimsical facepaintings of fairies, Pokemon, tigers, and more, and entertained with live music and a cuddly petting zoo before the show got underway.

ABA president Jodi Steeves handed out all sorts of free candy for the sixth annual summer movie screening, including some to her nine-year-old son, Jordan.

Otter Co-op supplied the popcorn.

Other businesses that partnered with the ABA, Otter Co-op, Langley Township, and Aldergrove Credit Union to host the event were Aldergrove Mini Storage, Langley RCMP, Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill, and 24/7 Security.

The event was put on in hopes of “bringing the community together while building lasting memories with the family,” Steeves said.