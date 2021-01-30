PHOTOS: Celebrating Creativity in Aldergrove

Federation of Canadian Artists to showcase paintings at Kinsmen Community Centre starting Feb. 19th

Second place winner of the Celebrating Creativity show was Jackie Versfelt for “Evening in New York”, which will be on display at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, Feb. 19 to March 31. (Special to The Star)

Artist and Langley Arts Council member Gabrielle Strauss announced the winners of the Fraser Valley Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artist’s “Celebrating Creativity” show.

First place went to Lynn C. Sykes for “Spring Magnolias,” second place to Jackie Versfelt for “Evening in New York,” and third to Sheila Van Delft for “Two Cedars by the Well House.”

Honorable mentions include Jean Abbot for “A Cool Retreat,” Gwen Murphy for “Fall Flair,” and Veronica Newell for “Beach Memories.”

From Feb. 19th to March 31st, people can visit Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre at 26770 29th Ave in Aldergrove to see the works or visit the AIFS Online Gallery at langleyarts.ca/aifs-online-galleries.

Aldergroveart exhibit



