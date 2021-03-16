DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)

Music-making DJ Goddess charmed a snake and also the staff of Surrey’s Urban Safari Rescue Society during a recent video shoot.

The Vancouver-based Bollywood/EDM DJ spent several hours at the animal sanctuary on March 9.

“Bollywood came to Urban Safari!” the facility posted in an online newsletter. “We all had great fun wrangling our animals and getting know the Goddess. It was great stimulation for the animals too. She did video and stills with snakes, lizards and more. If you are a photographer or film person working on a project and need a cool animal, let us know. We can help.”

Goddess, born Jessica Dhillon in Prince Rupert and raised in the Surrey area, posted photos of the adventure on her Facebook and Instagram pages, which have a combined 180,000 followers.

A boa constrictor named Maya was a star of the video shoot, which involved a decorated classroom and some photography, too.

“Can’t wait to show you what we shot,” the UBC-schooled DJ/model posted. “Dropping soooooon!”

She also posted a link for donations to Urban Safari, located in South Surrey at 1395 176th St.

Some photos are also posted to the facility’s Facebook page.



