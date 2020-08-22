PHOTOS: Fort Langley Farmers Market season is in full swing

Vendors line St. Andrew’s chapel parking lot every Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Fort Langley Farmer’s Market is not only fully operational amid COVID-19, but thriving with more than 50 vendors and countless customers stopping by for a stroll or a shop at the St. Andrew’s Historic Chapel parking lot.

Every Saturday, the market is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9025 Glover Road.

Wilde Wunder Gardens, Black Table Farm, The MeatChop, Maan Farms, Coast to Coast Seafood, Black Table Farm, J&D Farms, Local Seasonal Red Russian Garlic, The Perogie Hut, and more vendors selling fresh fruits, veggies, pastries, art, alcohol, meats, and other items take part every week.

READ MORE: Avalon Gardens brings shopping to seniors with first local outdoor market

The season goes until Oct. 31 and everyone is welcome to attend, as long as they follow COVID-19 rules.

At the entrance tent, hand sanitizer and wash-station available, while customers are asked to shop the market walking in one direction, practicing six feet social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.

People can visit https://fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org/ for more.

