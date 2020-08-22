PHOTOS: Fort Langley Farmers Market season is in full swing

Vendors line St. Andrew’s chapel parking lot every Saturday with COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Fort Langley Farmer’s Market is not only fully operational amid COVID-19, but thriving with more than 50 vendors and countless customers stopping by for a stroll or a shop at the St. Andrew’s Historic Chapel parking lot.

Every Saturday, the market is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9025 Glover Road.

Wilde Wunder Gardens, Black Table Farm, The MeatChop, Maan Farms, Coast to Coast Seafood, Black Table Farm, J&D Farms, Local Seasonal Red Russian Garlic, The Perogie Hut, and more vendors selling fresh fruits, veggies, pastries, art, alcohol, meats, and other items take part every week.

The season goes until Oct. 31 and everyone is welcome to attend, as long as they follow COVID-19 rules.

At the entrance tent, hand sanitizer and wash-station available, while customers are asked to shop the market walking in one direction, practicing six feet social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.

People can visit https://fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org/ for more.

