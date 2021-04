Aldergrove animal sanctuary dressed up the critters with bunny ears

Pickles the pig celebrates Easter at Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary. (Happy Herd/Special to The Star)

Volunteers had fun with the critters at the Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary on Easter weekend, dressing up Lucy and Pickles the pigs and Linus the lamb with bunny ears.

The four-acre volunteer-run farm has more than 70 animals and provides what they call a “loving and forever home for farm animals.”

More can be found on the sanctuary at www.happyherd.org.

Linus the lamb celebrates Easter at Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary. (Happy Herd/Special to The Star)