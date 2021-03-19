PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Peacemaker was being filmed in Cloverdale Feb. March 17, 18, and 19.
The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off with John Cena starring as Peacemaker, “a ruthless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost.” The series is rumoured to explore the origins of Peacemaker.
On March 10, a stuntman repeatedly jumped off the Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale to rehearse a jump scene that was finally filmed March 19 (see pictures).
After three bounds, the unknown stuntman gave way to Cena, who completed the scene by walking off from the leaper’s landing spot.
Several trees were put up in the parking lot on 56A Avenue as a backdrop and retro-style parking lot lights were added at the edges of the blacktop.
The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.
The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter