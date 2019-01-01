Skaters of all ages laced up their skates on Jan. 1. Miranda Fatur Black Press

PHOTOS: Skaters glide into the New Year

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre hosted a public skate for 2019.

Skaters glided into the New Year at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s public skate on Jan. 1.

“The Township of Langley is pleased to host events like these to provde low-cost family recreation opportunities that give people a chance to become active, get involved with their community, and experience new opportunities,” said Nikole Longhi, Township recreation centre supervisor.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Aldergrove Credit Union in sponsoring a free skate at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre from 4 to 6 p.m. for the public.

Skate and helmet rentals still apply.

 

Skaters tied up their laces to hit the ice for the New Year. Miranda Fatur Black Press

People of all ages enjoyed a skate. Miranda Fatur Black Press

Aldergrove Community Centre hosted a public skate on New Year’s day. Miranda Fatur Black Press

New York, Las Vegas ring in 2019 with fireworks

