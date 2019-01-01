PHOTOS: Skaters glide into the New Year

Skaters of all ages laced up their skates on Jan. 1. Miranda Fatur Black Press

Skaters glided into the New Year at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s public skate on Jan. 1.

“The Township of Langley is pleased to host events like these to provde low-cost family recreation opportunities that give people a chance to become active, get involved with their community, and experience new opportunities,” said Nikole Longhi, Township recreation centre supervisor.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Aldergrove Credit Union in sponsoring a free skate at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre from 4 to 6 p.m. for the public.

Skate and helmet rentals still apply.

People of all ages enjoyed a skate. Miranda Fatur Black Press