PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pumpkins After Dark event lights up Burnaby park with jack-o-lantern art

Photo-op creations displayed with sound effects, music and lighting

Leading up to Halloween, the art of pumpkin carving is on display at Burnaby’s Central Park.

The Pumpkins After Dark attraction opens Thursday (Sept. 22) with 6,000-plus jack-o-lanterns.

The photo-op creations, both spooky and whimsical, are revealed on a kilometre-long, 30-minute walk through the park, starting at Swangard Stadium, with sound effects, music and lighting.

The family-friendly event features pumpkin-carved superheroes, monsters, zombies, giant insects and assorted other displays, including a hippie-era VW van, the cast of “Shrek” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” characters.

Back-lit and attached to wooden display cases painted black, the carved pumpkins are positioned to create Canadian-made works of art worthy of a gallery, as viewed on a media-preview night Wednesday (Sept. 21).

But is it all worth the admission price? That’s debatable.

An adult ticket is $21.95, or $17.95 for youth aged four to 16. There’s also a Family Pack of tickets (two adults, two kids) for $74.80. Details are found on pumpkinsafterdark.com/burnaby.

Food trucks are parked in the stadium, along with pumpkin-y photo ops and carvers at work.

Similar events are also staged in Calgary, Edmonton and Milton, Ont.


