Lorna Hoare, coordinator of events with the Old English Car Club in Vancouver, was at the Langley Regional Airport for the annual celebratory cruise. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Vintage British cars stop at Langley Regional Airport for annual celebration

The annual London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run celebrates a British law change

The 24th London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run cruised into Langley Sunday afternoon for their annual drive that celebrates Britain eliminating the “red flag man.”

In 1896, Britain eliminated the law that required a person to walk 50 feet in font of all motorized vehicles to warn pedestrians of the vehicle approaching and increased the speed limit from 4 mph to 14 mph, according to event organizers.

The Old English Car Club (OECC), the Vancouver chapter of the British car club, organizes the annual drive to align with the British celebration that happens each year.

“The run will also be taking place from London to Brighton in England also the first Sunday of November,” said Lorna Hoare, event coordinator for the OECC.

READ MORE: A ‘low pressure scenic drive in old English cars’

“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years now… the idea is to have the right amount of mileage so that we are similar to the London-Brighton distance,” said Hoare, explaining the group travelled 75 kilometres from Delta to Langley.

Members of the car club rallied at the Delta Heritage Park and cruised together to Adrian’s Restaurant at the Langley Regional Airport where they stopped to have lunch.

Car enthusiasts wandered around the lot admiring the range of vintage cars in the crowded parking lot at the airport. There were 79 registered cars and 96 people who attended, but not all made the drive to Langley.

