Picnics and downtown dollar contests announced to help stimulate Langley City this summer

As businesses around the globe start to open their doors to customers, the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) recognized the need to stimulate shopping and dining within the community.

In an effort to provide all of the DLBA businesses with opportunities which they could be involved in with little to no extra effort on their part, two brand new promotions will run almost simultaneously throughout the summer.

Pick Up Picnics

Between July 3 and Aug. 16, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., people will be invited to order a take-out meal from their favourite participating downtown Langley restaurant.

Teri James, executive director of the DLBA, said the meal is only just the beginning of Pick Up Picnics.

“In each take out consumer bag, in addition to their food and at no extra cost, people ordering their Pick Up Picnic meal will find a map showing all of the amazing places to enjoy a picnic in Langley City,” James explained.

Recycling and green waste bags, a personal bottle of hand sanitizer, a special thank-you message, and other goodies will be included, James added.

Once a week for the duration of the promotion, the DLBA will have a contest draw for $100 downtown dollars and a branded picnic blanket.

“On August 16, we will also have a huge prize draw for $1,000 downtown dollars, which can be spent at all participating restaurants,” James added.

People are encouraged to share their picnic experience on social media, tagging @discoverdowntownlangley and @discoverlangleycity or by using the hashtag #langleypickuppicnics.

Beginning Monday, June 15, a full list of participating restaurants and details will be available at www.pickuppicnics.ca.

Ain’t It Grand – a Downtown Langley Shopping Contest

From July 3 through to Aug. 28, any shopping done at participating retail and service businesses in the DLBA qualifies for an entry in the contest for two $1,000 prizes.

James told the Langley Advance Times that all people have to do to enter is to write their name and number on the back of the receipt and pop it in the ballot box.

“There’s no minimum purchase and people can enter as often as they like,” James advised. “Two draws for $1,000 will be made on July 31 and Aug. 28. These dollars are as good as cash at all participating businesses.”

The winners can spend it all at one business or “spread the love” around to as many businesses as they would like.

There’s no expiry date and the DLBA reimburses every business 100 per cent of the value of the downtown dollars.

Beginning Monday, June 15, a full list of participating businesses and details will be available at www.aintitgrand.ca.

