A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.

Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Playland’s reopening date has been pushed back to May long weekend after concerns were raised about it possibly attracting out-of-region travellers.

The amusement park, in a Tuesday (April 27) statement, says it had a “strong safety plan supported by Vancouver Coastal Health.”

“We had confidence in our ability to provide a safe outdoor experience for local families.”

However, health officers reportedly worried it wouldn’t just be local families visiting Playland.

“Due to this concern, we were asked to remain closed until after the May long weekend to support the provincial circuit breaker,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved 

As it stands, a non-essential travel ban in B.C. restricts residents from travelling outside their health region.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone, confirms Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

The remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

A checkpoint system will now see police at major highway and ferry crossings, able to slap $575 fines upon non-essential travellers.

RELATED: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

Just Posted

A rendering of the building, where construction is starting now. (Wesmount Properties/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New industrial site expected to create 170 jobs in Langley

The site will fill in one of the last remaining empty fields on 62nd Avenue

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, has been found safe, the RCMP announced on Tuesday, April, 27, 2021. (Langley RCMP)
Willoughby man reported missing again, found safe in Alberta: RCMP

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was reported missing on April 19

Under Armour opened a retail store along the Langley Bypass on Monday, April 26. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
WHAT’S IN STORE: New retailers setting up on and near the bypass

Langley seeing positive signs of economic growth amid pandemic

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

(File photo).
COVID-19: Latest cases recorded at 3 Langley schools and Willowbrook Superstore

As of Tuesday, there were 17 schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read