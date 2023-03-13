Brandi Marie, an Aldergrove writer, released her first poetry collection in 2020. (Special to Black Press Media)

Poets offer afternoon readings at Langley cafe

Natasha Silva, Jon Lupin and Brandi Marie have all published books of poetry

The talents of three people are coming together for a poetry showcase Saturday, March 18.

The Langley Poetry Showcase will feature readings by Brandi Marie, Natasha Silva, and the Poetry Bandit aka Jon Lupin of Fort Langley.

Silva, has won the 2022 Canadian Book Club Awards in the poetry category for her debut poetry collection, North Star Heart. The book, which was released last year, explores themes of personal identity, the search for meaning and the connection to the natural world.

Brandi Marie has published Dear Adventurist and Dear Adventurist Heart, inspired by her world travels to places such as New Zealand, Australia, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

Lupin’s work centres on his search for love and journeying through life. He’s the father of three kids and one pupper. He’s published three books of poetry.

The poetry showcase is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the PinkAvo Cafe, 20534 Fraser Hwy.

Natasha Silva’s book of poetries, North Star Heart won the 2022 Canadian Book Club Awards in the poetry category. (Langley Advance Times files)

