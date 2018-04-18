Quartom performs Thursday, April 19 at the music school. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Popular a cappella quartet on stage in Langley

A world-renowned foursome sing Thursday night at the Langley Community Music School.

Langley Community Music School is hosting a concert at Rose Gellert Hall tonight (Thursday, April 19) at 7:30 p.m., featuring Canada’s world-renowned a cappella quartet, Quartom.

Singing in multiple languages, Quartom presents a variety of tunes – beyond the a cappella repertoire of doo-wop and barbershop quartet, LCMS principal Susan Magnusson said of the fundraising show.

Their songs will include contemporary music from the Beatles, French chanson like Brassens and Leclerc, classical genre from Mozart and Gershwin, to operatic masterpieces such as Rigoletto, Carmen, Tannhauser, and La belle Helene.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity present this unique and very special vocal quartet in our community,” she added.

“We are especially grateful for the support of a patron for this concert, enabling the event to be a fundraiser for our school.”

Guests will experience a full range of vocal masterpieces, from the drama of opera and the power of the classics to inspirational spiritual music and lively popular tunes, Magnusson elaborated.

Quartom features baritones Benoit Le Blanc and Julien Patenaude, accompanied by tenor Gaétan Sauvageau, and baritone-bass Philippe Marte.

They have as gained international notoriety for their charismatic style and insightful interpretations, often incorporating a skit to put the pieces into context or including charming anecdotes.

Their “contagious good humour” and obvious mutual affection has transformed audiences, creating new music lovers and continuously packing the concert halls throughout Canada, the United States, France, Belgium, England, Germany, and even Japan.

“Our mission has always been to introduce classical music to those who aren’t necessarily music lovers, by offering them quality content with a humorous side,” said Le Blanc.

“We want to make music for everyone … to go beyond the boundaries of classical music. Audience responses have always been excellent.”

Quartom was established in 2008 with their first show entitled, the Good News According to Quartom.

This show, in which each member plays a character, makes space for a little of everything in the a cappella repertoire: barbershop quartets, doo-wop, classical, and French chanson.

This program was featured on their first album, simply titled Quartom, which includes such classics as Handel, Rameau, Verdi, Offenbach, Wagner and others.

The second CD, entitled Le Noel De Quartom, celebrates Christmas songs.

Their third and most recent CD entitled ACT III, focuses on opera.

Quartom also sang the national anthems at the Bell Centre before the Canadiens hockey game and performed at the Francofolies de Montreal music festival, propelling them to fame and spurring an international tour.

Tickets for Thursday’s show in Langley are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $16 for students, and $10 for LCMS students. People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com. The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St.

