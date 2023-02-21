Popular Cool Blues Show moved to a new location with two stages and enhanced visual experience

The sixth edition of Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival runs July 20-23. The organizers recently announced the a new location for their annual Cool Blues Show, which will now take place at the Fort Langley Community Park and feature two stages and enhanced visual experience. (Langley Advance Times file)

Organizers of the sixth annual Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival have recently announced a venue and format change for their popular blues show. Billing the ideas as ‘double the venue, double the music, double the fun,’ the organizers have chosen the Fort Langley Community Park as the new spot for the Cool Blues Show.

The new location will offer two stage for “non-stop” headliner acts, a licenses beverage garden, food trucks, art installations, vendor market, a games area, and more, shared Dave Quinn, festival co-founder and artistic director.

Quinn said the annual show, which has been taking place inside the Fort Langley national Historic Site until now, has been “incredibly” popular and “highly praised,” encouraging the organizers to expand it to two nights and a bigger location.

The Blues show, which is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22 is part of the four day long annual jazz festival, which starts on Thursday, July 20.

“The Cool Blues Show at our new venue, the Fort Langley Community Park will feature non-stop, on-the-hour headlining acts from international, national, provincial and local blues bands from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night,” said Quinn.

“Expanding our popular blues show to feature even more blues artists with bigger headliners and an even bigger party will make for an unforgettable experience for blues fans of all ages.”

He further confirmed that the event will host not one but two blues stages in an area that is double the capacity of the previous location. Attendees will have clear views of the two stages from anywhere in the park.

“we are committed to ensuring that our renowned, clear sound quality remains a top priority. The Fort Langley Community Park is also centrally located in the village, so you can take in more of what the festival and the village have to offer while your dancing shoes are taking a break.”

Early bird weekend passes for the Cool Blues Show go on sale Wednesday, March 15 for $100 plus taxes.

Regular priced single night tickets, youth tickets and weekend passes go on sale Monday, May 1.

The ticket will allow attendees to enjoy five bands each night – one up-and-coming emerging opening act and four headlining acts.

For more information, people can visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

