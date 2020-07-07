Popular Thanksgiving festival cancelled by COVID

Fort Langley’s 25th annual October street festivities are put off until 2021 to avoid spread of virus

Food trucks are a big part of the Fort Langley’s annual Cranberry Festival. This would have been year 25, but due to COVID, organizers have announced the 2020 event has been cancelled. Watch for details about the 2021 Thanksgiving celebration. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Thanksgiving tradition that draws tens of thousands of Lower Mainland residents to Fort Langley every fall has been cancelled due to COVID.

Fort Langley’s 25th annual Cranberry Festival – always held on the Saturday of the Thanksgiving Day weekend in October – will not happen as a direct result of the pandemic, said Meghan Neufeld, the former festival coordinator and Fort Langley Business Improvement Area board member.

RELATED – VIDEO: Fort Langley Cranberry Festival rated a ‘huge success’

“This year’s Fort Langley Cranberry Festival was to take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 and would have been the festival’s 25th annual celebration,” she explained.

“Unfortunately, the desire to host the festival, even in an alternate-capacity, did not outweigh the need for public safety and regulatory compliance,” Neufeld said, acknowledging that the streets of Fort Langley are usually packed, shoulder to shoulder with festival goers for the one-day event.

READ MORE – LETTER: Fort Langley festival reminds us to be thankful

Due to the restrictions on gathering sizes limiting both the number of people and number of vehicles, the BIA directors made what she described as “the difficult decision to not proceed with the festival this year.”

The Fort Langley Cranberry Festival has been running since 1996 and has grown into a highly anticipated event of significant size – with more than 60,000 people visiting the village each year for the scheduled festivities.

“While it is disappointing that the event cannot happen this year, the Fort Langley BIA has high hopes that the village will celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary in 2021,” Neufeld said, encouraging the public to still visit Fort Langley and “explore all it has to offer.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

FestivalFort Langley