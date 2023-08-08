Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

Prince Harry and wife Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author’s book

‘Meet Me at the Lake’ is a Toronto-set romance being adapted by Netflix

A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.

Carley Fortune says in an Instagram post she is thrilled to announce she is teaming up with Netflix and Archewell Productions, which is owned by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, on the adaptation of her book “Meet Me at the Lake.”

The book is about a couple in their 30s who randomly go on a daylong, and life-changing adventure in Toronto, where Meghan was living when she met Harry.

Fortune didn’t say whether the adaptation will come in the form of a film or a series in the post but said the book’s love story is dear to her heart, and she can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.

She says writing the book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moved to the U.S. and, since then, they have launched numerous initiatives including a Netflix production deal and the non-profit Archewell Foundation.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

BooksMovies and TVRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oscar-winning director William Friedkin dead at 87

Just Posted

An oak tree split in two and fell on a family’s new home in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Special to The News)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Florida is (financially) unsustainable

Rotary Clubs of Langley will be selling tickets in person next weekend, Aug. 12 and 13. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley rotary clubs launch 4th annual 50/50 raffle

Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community, says school principal. (Langley School District)
IN OUR VIEW: Inclusivity is the key

B.C. Day wound down in Fort Langley with the annual Brigade Days re-creation of fur traders paddling to the historic fort on Monday, Aug. 7. Murrayville resident Jonathan Wilkins at the back, standing, was chef de Voyageur of one vessel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Trains and canoes and ducklings for B.C. Day